Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Juhi Chawla Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction When KKR Loses An IPL Match

Juhi Chawla stated that she is superstitious about KKR matches and feels that when she, her husband Jai Mehta, and Shah Rukh Khan are all there, the team is more likely to win.

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. | Instagram

2021-12-02T19:13:52+05:30
Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 7:13 pm

When 'The Kapil Sharma Show' invited iconic 90s actresses Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, and Madhoo a few weeks ago, a lot of intriguing tales about the era and the film business today came pouring out. Now, Sharma has uploaded a 'best of' clip from the show on YouTube in which Juhi Chawla talks about the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise she co-owns with Shah Rukh Khan, and how the team handles failures.

Chawla stated that she is superstitious about KKR matches and feels that when she, her husband Jai Mehta, and Shah Rukh Khan are all there, the team is more likely to win. However, sometimes things do not always go as planned, and KKR begins to lose. The actress said that this is the moment when she begins to pray to all gods and chant mantras. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other side, begins scolding her while discussing how the players are doing.

Chawla said on 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' “Shuru ho jaati hoon bhagwan ko yaad karna, mantra padna. (I start praying to God and chant Mantras) . Idhar Shah Rukh mujhe daantne lag gaye. ‘Bowling kaise kar raha hai, bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ Mereko daant rahe hai. Main toh wahaan khadi hoon, mereko pata nahi kya karoon (Shah Rukh starts scolding me. He says, ‘Bowling should be according to the fielding. This is not right. I must call a team meeting.’ He scolds me when I’m just standing there, not knowing what to do).” If KKR loses, Juhi Chawla continued, Shah Rukh Khan will hold a team meeting where he will chat about various amusing things before telling the team to "play well."

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have a strong friendship. This year's IPL auctions were attended by their children Aryan Khan and Janhavi Mehta. "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the auction table... @iamsrk @KKRiders," Juhi said on Twitter, sharing a photo of them at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
