Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

What To Expect In 2022: Top 10 Highly Anticipated Music Albums

From Weeknd’s recently announced album ‘Dawn’, to Porcupine Tree’s 11th studio album, here are some of the most anticipated music albums, which will release in 2022.

What To Expect In 2022: Top 10 Highly Anticipated Music Albums
Top 10 highly anticipated music albums in 2022. | Instagram

Trending

What To Expect In 2022: Top 10 Highly Anticipated Music Albums
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T11:32:21+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:32 am

Music remains one big source of comfort, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With concerts and live shows being too few and far in between, musicians too, are spending time in recording studios, churning out a lot of music. From Weeknd’s recently announced album ‘Dawn’, to Porcupine Tree’s 11th studio album after a gap of more than a decade, here are some of the most anticipated music albums, which will release in 2022.  

'Closure/Continuation' by Porcupine Tree 

The eleventh studio album by the iconic British progressive rock act is their first studio album since ‘The Incident’, which was released in 2009. Last year, the band’s drummer Gavin Harrison released a short teaser video on their social media pages and a few weeks later, the band revealed the release of their upcoming studio album, which is scheduled to be released on 24 June The new line-up will be a trio consisting of Steven Wilson, Harrison, and Richard Barbieri, while long-time bassist Colin Edwin will not be returning. The band has already released ‘Harridan’, the first single from the album.  

'Dawn FM' by The Weeknd 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The fifth studio album by Canadian singer-songwriter which is scheduled to release on Friday (January 7), which is a follow-up to his fourth studio album ‘After Hours’. The album features guest appearances from Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne and Quincy Jones will be narrated by Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey. The album is billed “A new sonic univerrse from the mind of the Weeknd.” 

 'Brightside' by The Lumineers 

 This is the American indie folk band’s fourth studio album which was preceded by the release of three singles: the title track, ‘Big Shot’, and ‘A.M. Radio.’ The album was recorded in two sessions that took place in 2021 with the title song, being recorded in a single day. The album is scheduled to release on January 14.   

'Requiem' by Korn  

The fourteenth studio album by the iconic American nu metal band is scheduled to release on February 4. The album, preceded by the lead single ‘Start the Healing’ was fully written last year, which became the first hint that the album will release this year. The COVID-19 pandemic allowed for a surplus of time in which the album could be arranged, alleviating the harsh time constraints which would usually have been imposed.  

'4' by Slash Ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators 

Saul Hudson aKa Slash’s fourth studio featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, but the fifth solo album overall for Slash, which will release on February 11. The album was announced last year along with the release of the first track, ‘The River Is Rising’. According to reports, the writing started during their ‘Living the Dream’ Tour in 2018-19.  

 'Hard Skool' by Guns N’ Roses 

The fourth extended play (EP) by the American hard rock band Guns N' Roses, after the single, ‘Hard Skool’, had released last year. The EP, which will release on February 25, 2022, consists of two recent singles and two live tracks, and will be their first EP release with guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan since they rejoined the band in 2016. The tracks ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’ have been written, quite a while back as ‘Absurd’ (known previously as ‘Silkworms’) was played live, four times, in 2001, it leaked online in 2018. Similarly, ‘Hard Skool’s audio clip had leaked in 2006, with the full version leaking in 2019, under the working title ‘Jackie Chan’.  

'So Happy It Hurts' by Bryan Adams

The fifteenth studio album by the Canadian singer-songwriter, which is schedule to release in March. Adams has already released the title track, ‘So Happy It Hurts’, which as the 62-year-old singer says, is about “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road”. The album, which features 12 new songs, touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness, most importantly, human connection. 

'Familia' by Camilla Cabelo 

The Cuba-born American singer-songwriter’s upcoming album was inspired by spending more time with her family during the various coronavirus lockdowns in which she returned more to her Latin roots. Though a release date for the album is yet to be revealed, she has already released one of the tracks ‘Don’t Go Yet’ from the album. “A lot of it is inspired by my relationships: My relationships to my family, my relationship to my friends, my relationship to my partner…it’s all about connections with other people, hence, Familia.”  

Untitled Album by Avril Lavigne 

The American singer-songwriter’s upcoming album in her own words, will be “pure rock'n'roll from front to back”, after she returned to her pop-punk roots with the single ‘Bite Me’. The album also might feature collaborations s with some “bands that have been around for a while” along with the likes of WILLOW, Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear, with the album due out “at the top of” this year. 

'Sunny Days' By Blink 182 

The American punk/alternative rock band will release their nineth studio album in June, two years after they released their eighth studio album, ‘Nine’. With songs such as ‘Let's Party,’ ‘Monster in My Head’ and ‘MTV's Dead’, this will be the band's first release following frontman Mark Hoppus's battle with stage four cancer.  

Tags

Samarth Goyal The Weeknd Bryan Adams Camila Cabello Los Angeles Music Musician Entertainment Singer Music Bands Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Krsna To Collaborate With ‘Mexican Koka’ Hitmakers Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan

Krsna To Collaborate With ‘Mexican Koka’ Hitmakers Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan

Did You Know? Arjun Kapoor's Acting Debut With Govinda In 'Salaam-E-Ishq' Was Cut From The movie?

Actor Drashti Dhami Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Vacation Pic Goes Viral On Social Media

Rakul Preet Singh On Her Upcoming Films: I've Been Waiting For My Work To Come Out

Taapsee Pannu Clarifies Her Comment On Female Actors Asking Who Was The Male Actor In 'Haseen Dilruba'

‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ Movie Review: A Nostalgic Reunion And ‘Return To Hogwarts’

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Deepest Darkest Family Secrets On 'Bigg Boss 15'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Doc Says Prem Chopra Will Be Discharged In Couple Of Days After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Doc Says Prem Chopra Will Be Discharged In Couple Of Days After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Before Salman Khan, 9 Other B-Town Actors Who Went Through Near-Death Experiences

Before Salman Khan, 9 Other B-Town Actors Who Went Through Near-Death Experiences

'83' Actor Adinath Kothare: The Difference Between A Marathi And A Hindi Movie Set Is The Budget

'83' Actor Adinath Kothare: The Difference Between A Marathi And A Hindi Movie Set Is The Budget

Kartik Aaryan: My Work Will Always Speak For Me

Kartik Aaryan: My Work Will Always Speak For Me

Read More from Outlook

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Seek Early Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: India Seek Early Wickets

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Will The IPO Party Continue In 2022?

Kundan Kishore / The year 2021 could be termed as the year of initial public offerings (IPOs). On the back of market euphoria, high liquidity and increased retail participation, over 60 mainboard IPOs have raised money from the primary market through IPOs.

Advertisement