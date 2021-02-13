February 13, 2021
Corona
Dia Mirza To Get Married To Vaibhav Rekhi On February 15

Even though the actor has not made any official announcement, Dia Mirza is reportedly all decked up to marry beau Vaibhav Rekhi

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Actor Dia Mirza
Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is reportedly all set to marry Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, in a very low-key affair.  However, the actor herself has not responded or confirmed any news about her wedding. 

"The wedding will take place in the next two days on February 15th and is going to be a very low profile function. The rituals and the wedding is going to be an intimate affair and only close family and close friends will be seen in attendance", said reports.

Previously married to Sahil Sangha in a very intimate affair, back in October 2014, the couple had announced their separation in August 2019. 

"After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other", read their statement of separation.  

 

 

