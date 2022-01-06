Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Watch: Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi Temple With Husband Raj Kundra To Seek Blessings

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra paid a visit to Shirdi's Sai Baba temple. This is her first post with Kundra in 2022.

Actress Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra.

2022-01-06T12:23:32+05:30
Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 12:23 pm

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty posted a video of herself and her husband Raj Kundra visiting the Sai Baba shrine in Shirdi, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. Shetty shared a photo of the pair praying for blessings on Instagram. This is her first Instagram post with Kundra this year.

Shetty appears in the video wearing a maroon outfit, matching jewellery, a black mask, and her hair loose. Raj Kundra dressed in grey ethnic clothing while wearing a black face mask.

Shetty and Kundra were praying close to one other. Kundra was seen bending down to place his forehead on the altar. Shetty, too, placed her hands on the altar.

Sharing the clip, Shetty wrote, "Sabka Maalik Ek Shraddha aur Saboori (God is one. Respect and patience). Om Sai Ram.....#shirdi #omsairam #faith #love #gratitude #happy #protection #shraddaaursaboori."

 
 
 
Shetty had been to Mussoorie with Kundra and their children, Viaan and Samisha, to spend Christmas last year. On her Instagram account, the star posted a few photos and videos from her vacation. Shetty was seen enjoying fun with her children while sitting near the Kempty waterfall and playing with the water in one of the footage. Her cooks were also seen in the video creating a special supper table for the family.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Ho ho ho. Merrrryyyyy Christmas to all my Instafam. An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here. It's trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is!" She also posted a plethora of photos on her Instagram stories, including one of her posing in front of a Christmas tree with her family, which included husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, and their friends.

 
 
 
Shetty and Kundra first appeared in public in November of last year, following the latter's release on bail in a pornographic case. They'd gone to a temple in Himachal Pradesh. Kundra was detained in July of last year and released on bail two months later, in September.

Meanwhile, Shetty is filming as a judge on India's Got Talent alongside renowned actor Kirron Kher, musician Badshah, and writer Manoj Muntashir. Former judges Malaika Arora and Karan Johar have been replaced by Shetty and Badshah.

