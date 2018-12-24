Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has lavished praises on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's performance in his latest release "Zero".

Even Nobel prize winner #Malala has watched #Zero and loved it.



Film critics get paid to be grumpy. Ignore them. #Zero is a total entertainer. Go and watch it! #ZeroReview âÂ¤#ZeroFamilyEntertainer pic.twitter.com/UpSkmfuiAl — Esha SRK (@IamEshaSRK) December 22, 2018

Shah Rukh plays a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh in the movie directed by Aanand L. Rai and also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Malala, who watched the film on Friday posted a video message on social media and said: "Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family loved it."

Malala, who in the past has expressed her desire to meet the 53-year-old superstar and had also invited him to deliver a lecture at the Oxford University, once again requested the actor for a meeting.

(IANS)