﻿
Malala, who watched the film on Friday posted a video message on social media.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 December 2018
Malala outside the film theatre in Pakistan
Screengrab/Twitter
outlookindia.com
2018-12-24T13:58:56+0530

Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has lavished praises on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's performance in his latest release "Zero".

Shah Rukh plays a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh in the movie directed by Aanand L. Rai and also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Malala, who watched the film on Friday posted a video message on social media and said: "Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family loved it."

Malala, who in the past has expressed her desire to meet the 53-year-old superstar and had also invited him to deliver a lecture at the Oxford University, once again requested the actor for a meeting.

(IANS)

