Watch: Kapil Sharma Teases Archana Puran Singh In The New Video Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The makers of the upcoming show ‘The Kapil Sharma’ shared a teaser on Monday, in which the show’s host Kapil Sharma jokes with Archana Puran Singh and the Covid-19 vaccination.

In the video posted on Instagram, host Sharma along with comedians, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sudesh Lehri are dancing as they make their entry to the sets of the new show, and later also urge everyone to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

However, the new video doesn't reveal the release date of the comedy show. Also missing from the video was Sumona Chakravarti, who a few days ago she had posted a cryptic note after being left out from the show.

The show went off air after Sharma took paternity leave after the birth of his second child.

