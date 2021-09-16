Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Watch: Anil Kapoor Parties With Usain Bolt and Mo Farah

Watch: Anil Kapoor Parties With Usain Bolt and Mo Farah

Anil Kapoor had a blast with world-famous athletes Usain Bolt and Hussein Mo Farah. He shared photos of him partying with them on social media.

Watch: Anil Kapoor Parties With Usain Bolt and Mo Farah
Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Trending

Watch: Anil Kapoor Parties With Usain Bolt and Mo Farah
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T08:55:48+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 8:55 am

Actor Anil Kapoor is currently having a gala time in Munich and has been sharing snippets of his vacation on his social media. He recently partied with one of the greatest sprinters of all time, Usain Bolt.

Anil took to his Instagram and shared a series of happy photos with the Jamaican sportsperson, Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sports medicine doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt. Dressed in a black outfit, the actor can be seen laughing and smiling as he posed with the sportsmen for the snaps. 

While sharing the pictures, Kapoor captioned the post as, "To a legendary night!@usainbolt @hussein_mofarah #DrHansWilhelmMullerWohlfahrt.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Bolt, too, took to his Instagram and uploaded a video of the actor dancing, laughing and having the time of his life. “It's A Party here in Munich @anilskapoor @ateamlifestyle #CY," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

Sonam Kapoor reacted to the video and dropped heart and laughing emoticons while her husband Anand Ahuja commented clapping hands emojis.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kapoor was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘AK Vs AK’, which streamed on Netflix. The comedy thriller also featured his daughter and actor Sonam Kapoor. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. Besides this, Kapoor will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Anil Kapoor Usain Bolt Mo Farah Mumbai Bollywood Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Usha Uthup Wishes RD Burman Was 'Alive' To Witness 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' Being Played At iPhone 13 Launch

Bigg Boss 11's Sapna Choudhary Says Family Was Affected By Rumours Of Her Death

'Black And White' Actor Nikita Rawal Robbed At Gunpoint; Scared About Getting Raped

KBC 13: Neeraj Chopra Teaches Amitabh Bachchan How To Recite Bollywood Dialogues In Haryanvi, Watch Video

Ed Sheeran Claims ‘Atmosphere’ At American Award Ceremonies Is ‘Filled With Resentment’

Britney Spears Makes It To Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List

Mumbai Police Name Raj Kundra As 'Main Facilitator' In Porn Films Case

Suparn Verma: Why Can't A Woman Have Her Own Life, Have Her Own Choices, And Be Free To Do What She Wishes?

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes

What Is Common Between Hrithik Roshan And The Rest Of Mumbai? Seepage In Homes

Rana Daggubati: It’s Important To Maintain Harmony Between Ourselves And Nature

Rana Daggubati: It’s Important To Maintain Harmony Between Ourselves And Nature

Tillotama Shome Slams A Troll Who Calls Her ‘Flop Actress Who Looks Like A Maid’

Tillotama Shome Slams A Troll Who Calls Her ‘Flop Actress Who Looks Like A Maid’

‘Fast And Furious’ Star Jordana Brewster Engaged To Mason Morfit!

‘Fast And Furious’ Star Jordana Brewster Engaged To Mason Morfit!

Read More from Outlook

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

The French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement that IS Sahara head was killed by French Army.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Centre seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of huge upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / In a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley, Rajeshwar Singh had argued that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits.

Advertisement