Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Walt Disney Birthday: 7 Iconic Disney Characters That Made Our Childhoods Awesome

From Mickey Mouse to Rapunzel, the Walt Disney Company gave us a huge list of characters that made our childhood awesome. On Walt Disney's birthday, let's take a look at those charactes.

Walt Disney | Getty

2021-12-05T14:41:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 2:41 pm

It's the birthday of Walt Disney today. The creator of The Walt Disney Company and one of the most memorable movies for children, he was an American entrepreneur, animator, writer, voice actor, and film producer. Many of us grew up watching Disney movies and relating to their iconic characters. As the world remembers Walt Disney on his birthday, let's have a look at 7 iconic Disney characters that made our childhood awesome - 

1. Mickey Mouse -

The mouse who talks, plays and goes on mini-adventures, Mickey Mouse is a cartoon character created in 1928 by Walt Disney, and is also the mascot of The Walt Disney Company. An anthropomorphic mouse who typically wears red shorts, large yellow shoes, and white gloves, Mickey is one of the world's most recognizable fictional characters.

2. Rapunzel

Rapunzel is the protagonist of Disney's 2010 animated feature film, Tangled. She is the princess of the kingdom of Corona, known for her long, magical, golden hair. After being kidnapped as a child and being locked inside a remote tower for her entire childhood, she escaped using her long hair. She is reminiscent of the process of breaking the shackles which inspired lot of us as kids. 

3. Snow White

Derived from a fairy tale known from many countries in Europe with the best-known version being the 1812 tale collected by the Brothers Grimm, Snow White is a lively creature who sings and communicates with animals. She was portrayed as a very beautiful girl who loved nature. She appeared in the movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.


4. Woody

 

Woody is an old-fashioned floppy pull-string cowboy doll appearing in the movie toy story. The voice-box that is activated by the pulling the string says many simple phrases such as "Reach for the sky!", "You're my favorite deputy!", "There's a snake in my boot!", and "Somebody's poisoned the waterhole!".

Woody is the favourite toy of Andy, the person who had all the toys in the Toy Story series. We all saw an Andu or Woody in us as the first ever 3D animated film lighted up childhoods. 

5. Winnie the Pooh -

 The fictional teddy bear created by English author A. A. Milne, often appeared on our television screens early in the morning. It is one of the most popular characters adapted for film and television by The Walt Disney Company. With the other characters like Tigger, Pigglet and Rabbit, Winnie the Pooh wandered around in the jungle and went about in the storylines, playing with them, craving for honey, etc. 

6. Genie of Aladdin 

 

The Genie is a fictional Jinn appearing in Walt Disney Pictures' 31st animated feature film Aladdin (1992). Unlike the Aladdin of the movie, kids are more fascinated by this character. With the ability to fulfill three wishes of his master, Genie was everything the children wanted back in the day. 


7. Simba - the lion king -

Simba is a lion and the protagonist of the Disney movie, the lion king.  It was inspired by the character Bambi from Disney's Bambi (1942), as well as the stories of Moses and Joseph from the Bible. While Simba grows into a rambunctious lion cub who frequently boasts about the fact that he will someday rule over the Pride Lands, his uncle Scar secretly plots against him. The enticing tale of the lion king was yet another Disney creation that made the childhood of kids, awesome. 

