Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vivek Oberoi Gets Fan In Trouble At Office As Boss Busts Him Watching 'Inside Edge 3'

One of the ardent admirers of the show 'Inside Edge' took to Twitter to say that he became so attracted to Vivek Oberoi's acting in the series that he couldn't stop himself from watching it at work.

Vivek Oberoi Gets Fan In Trouble At Office As Boss Busts Him Watching 'Inside Edge 3'
Vivek Oberoi gets fan in trouble at office as boss busts him watching 'Inside Edge 3.' | Instagram/@vivekoberoi

Trending

Vivek Oberoi Gets Fan In Trouble At Office As Boss Busts Him Watching 'Inside Edge 3'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T21:11:37+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 9:11 pm

'Inside Edge 3', the latest show which features actor Vivek Oberoi premiered on Amazon Prime and has received a lot of positive feedback.

Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial play significant roles in the recently launched series. Kanishk

Varma directed the third season, which was created by Karan Anshuman. Oberoi recently responded to a fan who revealed that he was caught viewing the show between work hours.

One of the show's ardent admirers took to Twitter to say that he became so attracted to Vivek Oberoi's acting in the series that he couldn't stop himself from watching it at work.

Oberoi came up with a witty response to the tweet, this left a lot of his fans amused.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

'Inside Edge S3' features, a lot of cricket action captured using broadcast cameras, but just a small portion of what is seen on the screen is actually cricket. A single-judge commission has been established to investigate match-fixing claims and make recommendations for how to clean up the stables. A cocky cricketer is thrown into a deep hole after a hit-and-run incident.

Vivek Oberoi plays Vikrant Dhawan, the owner of one of the world's most prestigious sports management firms. Richa Chaddha, on the other hand, plays Zarina Malik, a fading actress and co-owner of the 'Mumbai Mavericks.' The next season's plot will revolve around the legalisation of cricket betting in order to combat the black market, which the bigwigs would not allow for their own selfish reasons.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Vivek Oberoi Mumbai OTT Platforms Amazon Prime Twitter Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

General Bipin Rawat Dies: Bollywood Celebrities Pay A Heartfelt Tribute To The Chief Of Defence Staff

Riteish Deshmukh To Mark His Directorial Debut With Marathi Film 'Ved'

Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Donate To CMRF For Andhra Flood Victims

Madhuri Dixit Gives A Quick Recap Of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' In Her Unique Style

R Madhavan Recalls Getting Caught By Cops As He Got Intimate With His Wife Sarita Birje In Public

Liam Hemsworth Gets Trolled By Brother Chris Hemsworth in Hilarious Message

Here's Why Mika Singh Won't Attend Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Despite Getting The Invitation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vivek Oberoi: I sat At Home For More Than A Year After The Success Of 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'

Vivek Oberoi: I sat At Home For More Than A Year After The Success Of 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'

Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms

Kangana Ranaut Lauds Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms

Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore 'Iconic' As She Wishes Her on Her Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore 'Iconic' As She Wishes Her on Her Birthday

Happy Birthday Dharmendra! A Look At His Best Films Beyond 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'

Happy Birthday Dharmendra! A Look At His Best Films Beyond 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | CDS General Bipin Rawat - A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Rohit Sharma Completes Indian Cricket's Limited-Overs Takeover

Rohit Sharma Completes Indian Cricket's Limited-Overs Takeover

Jayanta Oinam / The BCCI on Wednesday appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain of India's ODI team ahead of the upcoming tour of South Africa. Rohit was already T20 skipper.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement