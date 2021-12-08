Vivek Oberoi Gets Fan In Trouble At Office As Boss Busts Him Watching 'Inside Edge 3'

'Inside Edge 3', the latest show which features actor Vivek Oberoi premiered on Amazon Prime and has received a lot of positive feedback.

Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial play significant roles in the recently launched series. Kanishk

Varma directed the third season, which was created by Karan Anshuman. Oberoi recently responded to a fan who revealed that he was caught viewing the show between work hours.

One of the show's ardent admirers took to Twitter to say that he became so attracted to Vivek Oberoi's acting in the series that he couldn't stop himself from watching it at work.

Oberoi came up with a witty response to the tweet, this left a lot of his fans amused.

Got busted at work watching @InsideEdgeAMZN when my boss walked in from behind and saw me on the phone. All because of @vivekoberoi & his addictive acting! #VikrantDhawan got me in trouble — à¤«à¤°à¤¹à¤¾.. (@shah_ki_fan) December 6, 2021

Haha oh man, I'm sorry for getting you in trouble! So stoked that you found the show bingeworthy! How can I make it up to you? Hope the bossman can let it slide just this one! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂVarna let me know if he’s hassling you too much….will deal with him "Vikrant Style" ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

LoL https://t.co/SSNMbAd5R6 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 6, 2021

'Inside Edge S3' features, a lot of cricket action captured using broadcast cameras, but just a small portion of what is seen on the screen is actually cricket. A single-judge commission has been established to investigate match-fixing claims and make recommendations for how to clean up the stables. A cocky cricketer is thrown into a deep hole after a hit-and-run incident.

Vivek Oberoi plays Vikrant Dhawan, the owner of one of the world's most prestigious sports management firms. Richa Chaddha, on the other hand, plays Zarina Malik, a fading actress and co-owner of the 'Mumbai Mavericks.' The next season's plot will revolve around the legalisation of cricket betting in order to combat the black market, which the bigwigs would not allow for their own selfish reasons.