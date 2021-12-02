Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Vir Das Tells A Clueless Whitney Cummings Shah Rukh Khan Is World's Biggest Star; She Looks Him Up On Google

“Nobody romances a woman like Shah Rukh romances a woman – it’s something you’ll find people saying,” said comedian Vir Das about Shah Rukh Khan on a podcast.

2021-12-02T16:55:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 4:55 pm

On a podcast session, Vir Das referred to Shah Rukh Khan as "the biggest star in the world" and revealed that he has written jokes for the superstar. When Das appeared on actor-comedian Whitney Cummings' Good For You Podcast, he tried to explain how Brad Pitt walking down a Los Angeles street might be a possibility, but Shah Rukh coming out in Mumbai would cause a 'stampede.'

"In Mumbai, if Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest Bollywood star, stepped out for like 30 seconds, there'd be a stampede," Das said of the 56-year-old actor's fan base. "There’d be 5,000 people on the street. And that’s like Bollywood fame.”

As Cummings continued, Das said "That’s the biggest star in the world, pretty much. Like in terms of everything. In terms of fan-base, in terms of reach, in terms of everything. Like every Sunday, he will have 10,000 people waiting outside his house.”

“Nobody romances a woman like Shah Rukh romances a woman – it’s something you’ll find people saying,” Das added. “He’s story is really great. He showed up in Mumbai with nothing but a suitcase and kind of became ‘King Of The World’ story. I think people relate to that, aspire to that.” he continued as he spoke about Khan's rise to stardom.

Das recalls creating jokes for Khan during award events and said he'd add his own twists, which turned out to be better: “Our version of the Oscars – I used to write jokes for that and he used to host it. Like you’d be up in his house and just like pitching jokes to the guy. And then he’d never listen to you. He’d go on and do his version of the joke and it would always be better. Nobody’s ever done that.” He added: “So in the backstage, you’re just like ‘…that was good. You know he’s that good. He’s that smart.”

Vir Das, an actor, and comedian is best known for his Netflix comedy specials. For the show Vir Das: For India, he was nominated for an International Emmy Award, but he lost to Call My Agent. He was recently embroiled in a dispute for his speech 'Two Indias.'

Vir Das Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai Bollywood Film Industry Art & Entertainment
