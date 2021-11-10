Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Almost Rejected 'Uri,' Here’s What Changed His Mind!

“Uri was something I was gonna skip," said Vicky Kaushal. The actor later received his first National Film Award for the film.

Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Almost Rejected 'Uri,' Here’s What Changed His Mind!
Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike.' | Instagram/ @vickykaushal09

Trending

Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Almost Rejected 'Uri,' Here’s What Changed His Mind!
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T22:50:00+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 10:50 pm

Actor Vicky Kaushal's popularity reached new heights with his portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike.' The actor also received his first National Film Award for the film in 2019. However, he revealed that he almost rejected the opportunity when he first read the script because he didn't connect with the film.

Appearing on Film Companion's Front Row chat, the actor said, “'Uri' was something I was gonna skip. In the middle of shooting Raazi, I read the film, maybe I was tired, I went to work the next day not feeling connected to it.”

The actor revealed that it was his father Sham Kaushal who made him reconsider it.

He added, “My dad found the script and read it. He told me it will be the biggest mistake if I didn’t do it. I asked for more time. Read the script again. And got really excited to do it.”

Released in 2019, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is based on the surgical strike by the Indian Army at terrorist camps in Pakistan to avenge the attack on an Army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. The film also starred Yami Gautam and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Since the film, Kaushal has starred in a couple of films. These include 'Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship' and the critically acclaimed 'Sardar Udham.' Vicky will next be seen in 'Sam Bahadur,' in which he plays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a superhero action film 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' with Uri director Aditya Dhar and 'Mr Lele'.

Lately, Kaushal has been in the headlines for his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif. The actor-couple has been rumoured to be dating for two years now and is reportedly planning for a winter wedding. Both, Kaushal and Kaif are yet to address these rumours.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Vicky Kaushal Mumbai Bollywood Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kajal Pisal Enjoyed A Goa Holiday Before Shooting For 'Sirf Tum'

Kajal Pisal Enjoyed A Goa Holiday Before Shooting For 'Sirf Tum'

Twitterati Can't Keep Calm After Paul Rudd Named As The Sexiest Man Of The Year 2021

Shubhangi Atre Recalls The Time She Got Lost In A Jungle

Bhagyashree: I Am Proud Of The Choices Abhimanyu Is Making

Kartik Aaryan Raises Anticipation And Excitement For 'Dhamaka,' With A New Promo

Afsana Khan Throws A Major Tantrum While Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Confess Their Feelings For Each Other

Suriya’s 'Jai Bhim' Becomes The First Tamil Film To Reach Top Spot On IMDB

'K3G' Actor Malvika Raaj Excited To Make Her Bollywood Debut Alongside Rinzing Denzongpa In 'Squad'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Gandhi To Naoroji And Tales Of Emergency: A Look At This Year's NIF Book Prize 2021 Shortlist

Gandhi To Naoroji And Tales Of Emergency: A Look At This Year's NIF Book Prize 2021 Shortlist

Mega Collaboration! S Thaman Confirms Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi's Dance Number in 'Godfather'

Mega Collaboration! S Thaman Confirms Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi's Dance Number in 'Godfather'

Ieshaan Sehgaal: My Family Will Be Meeting Miesha Iyer In The Next Few Days

Ieshaan Sehgaal: My Family Will Be Meeting Miesha Iyer In The Next Few Days

Shah Rukh Khan To Fly To Spain In December To Resume Shooting For 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh Khan To Fly To Spain In December To Resume Shooting For 'Pathan'

Read More from Outlook

Yamuna Pollution Row: Detergents Cause Froth, Govt Must Have Will To Act, Says Conservation Activist

Yamuna Pollution Row: Detergents Cause Froth, Govt Must Have Will To Act, Says Conservation Activist

Preetha Nair / As the Yamuna river fills with froth yet again, Manoj Misra, convener of the ‘Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan’, speaks to Outlook about the road map for a clean river and the politicisation of conservation projects.

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Outlook Photos / Despite a thick layer of froth on, devotees were seen taking baths and performing rituals in the ghats of the Yamuna at Delhi's Kalindi Kunj during Chhath Puja.

T20 World Cup, SF 1: Mitchell, Neesham Help NZ Exact Revenge On ENG

T20 World Cup, SF 1: Mitchell, Neesham Help NZ Exact Revenge On ENG

Jayanta Oinam / Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham stitched a 40-run stand in 17 balls to help New Zealand beat England by five wickets in their T20 World Cup semi-final match.

Demonetisation: What Happened In The Hours Before Narendra Modi’s Announcement

Demonetisation: What Happened In The Hours Before Narendra Modi’s Announcement

Suchetana Ray / Here’s what happened in New Delhi in the hours before PM Modi addressed the nation yanking off high value currency notes from circulation.

Advertisement