Veteran Malayalam Actress Kozhikode Sharada Dead

Veteran Malayalam Actress Kozhikode Sharada passed away at the Govt. Medical College on Tuesday. She was 75.

She was admitted on Monday night to the Kozhikode Medical College after she reported difficulty in breathing. On Tuesday, while undergoing treatment, she suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead at the very same hospital where she worked as a nursing assistant for 27 years.

Paying heartfelt condolences to the departed soul, ;Priyankari' actor Daveed John penned a note on his social media. The actor shared that it was his greatest blessing to share the screen with Sharada.

The translation of his post reads, "Kozhikode Sharadamma passed away. Hails to God who gave me the blessing to share the screen with her. It was before 2 months that we acted together in Priyankari, as Sundariyamma and Roy." The actor added, "Let me believe that she has gone to play some remarkable role in God's palace, Prayers, Sundariyamma's Roy."

Sharada began her acting career with theatre. She made her film debut with 'Angakkuri' in 1979. She was a part of over 100 movies and several TV shows.

Sarada had shot to fame with her fine performance as the hero’s mother in the 1996 film 'Sallapam.' Manoj K. Jayan and she had provided some sparkling moments in the film that also saw Manju Warrier playing the leading lady for the first time.

She worked predominantly in the Malayalam movie industry and was seen in films like 'Sallapam,' 'Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu,' 'Kutty Srank,' 'Ennu Ninte Moideen.'

She was married to actor and theatre artist AP Ummar and the couple had four children.