Tamil star Ajith Kumar's fans were treated to a well cut, thrilling trailer of his much-awaited Tamil film 'Valimai' on Thursday (December 30). The trailer of the film, directed by H Vinoth, also features actors Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi and Bani.

A little over 3 minutes, the trailer shows Kumar's character as a cop, who is up against the a bike gang, that is full of speed and style

Kumar is seen giving a tough competition to the notorious biker gang by going behind the wheels himself. His rough and tough attitude gives fans a dose of the kind of entertainment the star is known for giving.

This is the second time that Kumar and H Vinoth are coming together after 2019 film 'Nerkonda Paarvai'.

Fans are completely in awe of the trailer, which was already the talk of town for a few days.

Mark my words, #Valimai will take the BIGGEST opening in the recent times. Despite the pandemic issues and create frenzy.While #Ajith is TOWERING over everything BIG TIME, the bike stunts are AMAZING! Superhit Coming #VALIMAITrailerFeast #ValimaiTrailer pic.twitter.com/9AZ7wMnT1v — MS (@MassMahaRaja_) December 30, 2021

Breathtaking Bike Stunts,Stylish #Ajith ,high octane actions and Menacing @ActorKartikeya is what #ValimaiTrailer is all about . Going to take Huge Opening down south #VALIMAITrailerFeast @ZeeStudios_ @BoneyKapoor — Shrenik Jain (@apkashrenik) December 30, 2021

The film is slated to release on Pongal next year.