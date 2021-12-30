Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar Impresses Fans With Fast, Action Packed, Stylish Avatar

The trailer of much awaited Tamil film 'Valimai' released on Thursday (Decemeber 30).

Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar Impresses Fans With Fast, Action Packed, Stylish Avatar
Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' is one of the most awaited films among fans in 2022. | Instagram\AjithKumar

Trending

Valimai Trailer: Ajith Kumar Impresses Fans With Fast, Action Packed, Stylish Avatar
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T19:32:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 7:32 pm

Tamil star Ajith Kumar's fans were treated to a well cut, thrilling trailer of his much-awaited Tamil film 'Valimai' on Thursday (December 30). The trailer of the film, directed by H Vinoth, also features actors Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi and Bani. 

 

 A little over 3 minutes, the trailer shows Kumar's character as a cop, who is up against the a bike gang, that is full of speed and style  
 
Kumar is seen giving a tough competition to the notorious biker gang by going behind the wheels himself. His rough and tough attitude gives fans a dose of the kind of entertainment the star is known for giving. 
 
This is the second time that Kumar and H Vinoth are coming together after 2019 film 'Nerkonda Paarvai'. 
 
Fans are completely in awe of the trailer, which was already the talk of town for a few days. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
The film is slated to release on Pongal next year. 
 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ajith Kumar Chennai Movies Entertainment Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Postponed Due To Rising Covid 19 Cases

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Postponed Due To Rising Covid 19 Cases

See Pics: Karishma Tanna Shares Snaps With Fiance Varun Bangera

In Pics: Salman Khan Rings In New Year With Iulia Vantur, Close Friends

Fans Drool Over Hrithik Roshan’s Shirtless Selfie From Maldives; Call Him 'Hottest Hunk'

Book Review | The Sahils Of Queer Street

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I See A Lot Of Fakeness In Bollywood Parties

Sivakarthikeyan To Make His Tollywood Debut With Director Anudeep KV's Next

Mrunal Thakur Test's Positive For Covid-19

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sands Of Time - Part 6 | The Biggest Star In The World Who Turned Down Frank Capra

Sands Of Time - Part 6 | The Biggest Star In The World Who Turned Down Frank Capra

Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022

Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome 2022 With 'Hakuna Matata' Energy

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome 2022 With 'Hakuna Matata' Energy

Kangana Ranaut's Transfer Plea Dismissed In Javed Akhtar Case

Kangana Ranaut's Transfer Plea Dismissed In Javed Akhtar Case

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement