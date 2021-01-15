January 15, 2021
In a series of tweets, a Twitter user insulted Lata Mangeshkar, said "I'm glad she didn't sing for Umrao Jaan. Till Pakeezah she wasn't that bad."

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2021
Representational image
PTI Photo by Shashank Parade
On Friday morning, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar became a top Twitter trend after a user called her "overused and damaged". In a  series of tweets, the Twitter user criticised Lata Mangeshkar, resulting in creating Twitter a battleground between the singer's fans, including many celebrities and those who expressed dislike against her. 

Receiving 6.8K likes and more than 1.5K retweets on the Twitter thread, one of the tweets read, "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice".  In another tweet, the user said, "Furthermore, she went on singing way beyond her shelf life." The Twitter user's original tweets are not available now because the account has now been made private. 

One of the earliest celebrities to slam the Twitter user was Adnan Sami, said, "Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad":

Apart from Adnan Sami, others like Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Koena Mitra also came forward in support of the veteran actor:

However, many people also came forward to support what the Twitter user: 

