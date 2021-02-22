TV Actor Rubina Dilaik Wins 'Bigg Boss 14'

Popular TV actor Rubina Dilaik on Sunday emerged as the winner of reality show "Bigg Boss" season 14. She beat nemesis and singer Rahul Vaidya in the final round.

Besides Dilaik and Vaidya, the other three finalists of the show were actors Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant

Tamboli, who re-entered the show after being evicted, was the second runner-up, followed by Goni who stood fourth.

Superstar Salman Khan, the host of the Bigg Boss, announced the winner from the show's set put up in suburban Mumbai's Filmcity.

Dilaik, 33, entered the house with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla and remained an audience favourite right from the show's debut in October.

Rubina Dilaik is known for featuring on shows like "Chotti Bahu" and "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

After the announcement Rubina thanked her fans on social media. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "This was only and ony possible because of my FANS..... thank you thank you"

From revelations about her rocky marriage, rivalry with Vaidya to her aggressive attitude, Dilaik was one of the most popular contestants on the show.

Sawant, who was one of the biggest entertainers in the "Bigg Boss" house, was the first to leave during the finale as she took Rs 14 lakh prize money that was up for grabs by the five finalists.

Sawant entered season 14 as a "challenger" -- along with TV personalities Vikas Gupta, Kashmeera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan.

The finale saw special appearances by veteran actor Dharmendra and dancer-actor Nora Fatehi.

Dharmendra performed a scene from his 1975 blockbuster "Sholay" with Khan and Sawant joining him. Fatehi danced to some of her popular numbers with the "Bharat" star.

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who will be seen on the third season of "Dance Deewane", appeared on the show with a video message for the contestants.

The latest season of the Colors TV show was held without the live audience in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With PTI Inputs

