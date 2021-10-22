Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Trailer of Suriya's Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Released

The actor and producer of the film plays the role of a righteous lawyer in the courtroom drama.

Trailer of Suriya's Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Released
The Tamil superstar will soon be seen in the film 'Jai Bhim'. | Instagram/actorsuriya

Trailer of Suriya's Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Released
2021-10-22T23:02:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:02 pm

Actor and producer Suriya released the trailer of his upcoming film 'Jai Bhim' on Friday. The film is a courtroom drama where the actor plays the role of a lawyer fighting for justice. 

Directed by Tha.Se. Gnanavel, the film is slated to release globally on November 2 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

 
 
 
Talking about the film, Suriya, who is also the producer says, "When this story was narrated to me, it tugged at my heart strings. The narrative of 'Jai Bhim' represents extraordinary strength and, most importantly, the value of human rights. I hope that I have done justice in portraying this character in the film... With Tha. Se. Gnanavel’s vision as a director, we have been able to put together a film that will travel across borders and connect with viewers at an emotional level.”

'Jai Bhim' is based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. The trailer shows the life of a hardworking tribal couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu. Things take a turn for the worst when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later goes missing from police custody. Sengenni in her efforts to find her husband seeks the help of Advocate Chandru (played by Suriya).

“With 'Jai Bhim', it is my heartfelt wish to reach out to audiences and have them know how the sheer grit and determination of just one man can turn into a movement and how each small step can turn into a big leap. The story of Jai Bhim is very close to my heart as it dwells upon an intriguing subject, that of a social crusader taking the call of fighting for the rights of a helpless, downtrodden woman and delivering justice to her” said Tha.Se. Gnanavel.

The movie will have a global release through Amazon Prime Video and its Content Licensing Head, Manish Menghani says, "'Jai Bhim' is a poignant tale about a man who emerges like a speck of light in the lives of the helpless, making it a beautiful and inspirational story to bring to our customers this Diwali. With a compelling narrative and powerful performances, the film has all the makings of a blockbuster. As Suriya dons the mantle of a common man’s champion, the gripping storyline shows us how one man can be a motivation to many."

'Jai Bhim' is part of the multi-film deal between Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video. 

Suriya Chennai Art & Entertainment
