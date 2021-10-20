Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Trailer of Emraan Hashmi's Horror Film 'Dybbuk' Released

The horror-thriller movie is the official remake of Malayalam film 'Ezra', which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

A still of Emraan Hashmi from 'Dybbuk'

2021-10-20T23:41:55+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 11:41 pm

Actor Emraan Hashmi launched the official trailer of his upcoming film 'Dybbuk: The Curse Is Real' on Wednesday. The horror-thriller also stars actors Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in key roles.

Shot in Mauritius, the film revolves around the incidents that take place there. Things take turn for the worse in the life of a couple when the wife brings home an antique Jewish Box. The movie will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

“'Dybbuk' will mark my first digital feature film, and I am extremely excited to have taken this journey with my favourite genre and with Amazon Prime Video as the streaming partner. The film is well-crafted and has quite a few jump-scares with a great storyline. We are bringing this film to our audiences at a time when the scare-fest will be in full swing owing to Halloween, and I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy 'Dybbuk' and make it a part of their watchlist for the season,"said Emraan Hashmi.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

The movie's director Jay K, who also directed the original film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is confident about 'Dybbuk' engaging the audience.

“With 'Dybbuk', the audiences will witness a pure-play horror film, and I can assure you that this film will stay with the audiences for a long time. The film’s storyline is gripping and explores a subject that hasn’t been exposed as much. At the heart of the film is the Jewish mythology and culture, the film is designed keeping in mind the authenticity of the culture and the genre. I am glad to have talents such as Emraan, Nikita and Manav who’ve done justice to this story.”

“Supernatural horror movies are very popular in India, and with 'Dybbuk', I feel we are going to be setting a new benchmark in this genre of entertainment in the country”, said Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India.

Prithviraj Sukumaran
