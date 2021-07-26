Title of 'Dexter's New Season Revealed

The official title of the popular American-crime drama, ‘Dexter’s reboot has been revealed along with the new season’s premier date. Titled ‘New Blood’, the 10-epiosde series will air on November 7 on the American network, Showtime.

It picks up a decade after the original show's finale, will see a Michael C Hall return as the titular character Dexter Morgan, a blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department and a serial killer.

The network also released the trailer of the reboot during one of the ‘Comic-Con at Home’ sessions on Sunday.

In the upcoming series, the viewer will find him living in Iron Lake, New York, under an assumed name and running a sporting goods store -- which affords him ample access to a variety of knives, his weapon of choice.

Besides Hall, returning cast members also include Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow.

Writer Clyde Phillips, who oversaw the first four seasons of the series before departing the series, is also returning as showrunner.

Phillips and Hall are attached to executive produce the revival alongside John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega, the latter of whom will direct six of the 10 episodes. Siega previously helmed nine episodes of the original series.

