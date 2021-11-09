Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
'Tiku Weds Sheru': Nawazuddin Siddiqui Looking Forward To Work On Kangana's Next Project

'Tiku Weds Sheru' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced by Kangana Ranaut.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look in 'Tiku Weds Sheru.' | Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

2021-11-09T19:47:11+05:30
Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 7:47 pm

Kangana Ranaut is all set to debut as a film producer with actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru.' 

Sharing the first poster featuring  Siddiqui, Ranaut wrote, “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil see milte hain (Whenever I meet people, I meet them with my all my heart, else I don't even meet them in their dreams). Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru."

In the second poster, she introduced actor Kaur who will be playing the role of Tiku in the film. She captioned the poster, “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf tiku."

In a interview with News18.com, Siddiqui said that he is looking forward to working on the film. “It’s a passionate love story and it is a character that I haven’t attempted so far. So when I was approached for the role and when I heard the script, I was really intrigued," he said.

Ranaut has often been criticised for her views against the film fraternity. When Siddiqui was asked about it, he said it doesn’t bother him. “It is her thought process and I am no one to question her. I know her as an actor and she is simply amazing and bl**dy brilliant at her job. Kangana has given some of the finest performances in the past few years. As a person too I like her a lot. She is really a sweet person. Also, every human being has a different thought process and I don’t think that should be a problem to anyone. What I really like about her is that she is really passionate about her work and wants to excel in everything that she does."

Meanwhile, Kangana's 'Thalaivii' was released in cinema halls on September 10 and received a positive response. She has recently announced her next project, 'The Incarnation Sita'. She will also be seen in 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas'.

