This Is How Radhika Apte Wrapped 3 Films In 3 Months Post Second Lockdown

Actress Radhika Apte nearly activated beast mode in July until September to fulfil all her work commitments. The actress has managed to start and wrap up 3 upcoming projects within a span of 3 months along with a whole host of exclusive brand campaigns.

A source close to the actress shared, "Radhika (Apte) was continuously on the go since July and she took no break till September. She completed 3 projects along with 6 exclusive brand campaigns in a jiffy to stand to her commitment filled schedule. Within this short time, she ticked off shoots for 2 OTT projects and ‘Forensic’ opposite Vikrant Massey off her list."

The source adds, "The most challenging part of shooting in such a short span for all these projects was that her characters in each, differ vastly from each other. So Radhika (Apte) was not only doing a physical change of characters but she would also have to get into completely different mindsets and mental space while hopping a set."

This can only be owed to her workaholic nature. She is currently back at home in London, to catch a much-deserved break.

Next on cards for the actress is 'Mrs. Undercover', 'Monica, O My Darling' alongside actor Rajkummar Rao, 'Made In Heaven 2' and 'Forensic' opposite actor Vikrant Massey.