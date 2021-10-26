Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
This Is How Radhika Apte Wrapped 3 Films In 3 Months Post Second Lockdown

Actress Radhika Apte is a woman on a mission, who wrapped 3 films in 3 months along with multiple brand commitments.

Radhika Apte | instagram.com/radhikaofficial

2021-10-26T21:13:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 9:13 pm

Actress Radhika Apte nearly activated beast mode in July until September to fulfil all her work commitments. The actress has managed to start and wrap up 3 upcoming projects within a span of 3 months along with a whole host of exclusive brand campaigns.

A source close to the actress shared, "Radhika (Apte) was continuously on the go since July and she took no break till September. She completed 3 projects along with 6 exclusive brand campaigns in a jiffy to stand to her commitment filled schedule. Within this short time, she ticked off shoots for 2 OTT projects and ‘Forensic’ opposite Vikrant Massey off her list."

The source adds, "The most challenging part of shooting in such a short span for all these projects was that her characters in each, differ vastly from each other. So Radhika (Apte) was not only doing a physical change of characters but she would also have to get into completely different mindsets and mental space while hopping a set."

This can only be owed to her workaholic nature. She is currently back at home in London, to catch a much-deserved break.

Next on cards for the actress is 'Mrs. Undercover', 'Monica, O My Darling' alongside actor Rajkummar Rao, 'Made In Heaven 2' and 'Forensic' opposite actor Vikrant Massey.

