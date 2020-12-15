‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive For Covid-19

American-British television personality Sharon Osbourne announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and that she was briefly hospitalised.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, “The Talk” host said she is recuperating now and her husband, singer Ozzy Osbourne, has tested negative.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” she tweeted.

Prior to Sharon, her co-host Carrie Ann Inaba also announced that she had contracted Covid-19. “I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself,” Inaba posted on Instagram last week.

“The Talk” recently wrapped shooting for this year.

