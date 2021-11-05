Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
The Rock Will Use Rubber Guns On Sets, Angelina Jolie Calls For Ban After Alec Baldwin Shooting Incident

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, while attending the premiere of his Netflix film 'Red Notice', was asked by a reporter to comment on the incident on the sets of the film 'Rust', in which Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin, accidentally fired a live round, which led to the death of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Seevral Hollywood celebs including Dwayne Johnson and Angelina Jolie have called for a stricter gun rule on Hollywood sets. | Source: Instagram/@therock,@angelinajolie

2021-11-05T12:58:21+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 12:58 pm

Hollywood star and wrestler turned actor, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, will not be using any real firearms in any of the future projects produced by his company, Seven Bucks Productions.

According to a report in Variety,  Johnson, while attending the premiere of his Netflix film 'Red Notice', was asked by a reporter to comment on the incident on the sets of the film 'Rust', in which Hollywood actor, Alec Baldwin, accidentaly fired a live round, which led to the death of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

"First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time," Johnson said.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions -- any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce -- we won't use real guns," he added.

Ever since the accident which shocked Hollywood, and many including Hollywood star Angelina Jolie have called on a ban on the use of real firearms.

Jolie opened up on how film productions need to be careful while shooting with on-set weapons. 

"I can't imagine what these families are going through," she said.

Jolie added that the "tragedy" of the accident has been quite "overwhelming", referring to Halyna Hutchins' untimely death due to Alec Baldwin's unfortunate shooting.

Opening up on safety and precautions that should be taken while using guns, Jolie revealed that she has had to work with many guns in her career. "The way I’ve worked or checked when I’m directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously,"she added.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

