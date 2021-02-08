Netflix To Give Subscribers Peak Into The Big Fat Indian Weddings From February 14

Netflix is all set to wow us with its latest web series, "The Big Day". The series shall celebrate the big fat Indian weddings and shall give us a sneak peek into the multibillion-dollar wedding industry.

The trailer of "The Big Day" was released on Netflix's YouTube channel on Monday and the audience has showered it with tremendous love.

The grandeur of Indian weddings is no secret and the web series will give us an insight into the dreamiest weddings of all times. The show will feature couples talking about how they came to live their big day and will have everything from designer clothes to the madness that goes behind bringing a dream of a splendid wedding into a reality.

The show will feature six different couples with six different weddings which will be unique in their own way. Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Baeur, who got married to partner Tyrone Braganza in 2019 shall also feature in the wedding web series. Not to mention, the show shall also include a touch of family drama, personal stories of triumphs and struggles!

Starting February 14, you will be able to witness one of the biggest Indian weddings of all times!

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine