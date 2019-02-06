﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Telugu TV Actress Naga Jhansi Commits Suicide In Hyderabad

Telugu TV Actress Naga Jhansi Commits Suicide In Hyderabad

According to Jhansi's relatives, she was in love with a youth, said to be a distant relative. She was reportedly in depression for last few days.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 February 2019
Telugu TV Actress Naga Jhansi Commits Suicide In Hyderabad
Telugu TV actress commits suicide!
Telugu TV Actress Naga Jhansi Commits Suicide In Hyderabad
outlookindia.com
2019-02-06T12:32:51+0530

Telugu television actress Naga Jhansi committed suicide at her house in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

Jhansi, 21, was found hanging in her flat in an apartment building in Sri Nagar colony. According to the police, the actress was alone in the flat. Her brother Durga Prasad alerted the neighbours when she did not respond to door knock. They broke open the door and found her hanging from ceiling fan.

Her body was shifted to government-run Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and a case was registered in Punjagutta police station. Hailing from Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Jhansi acted in different serials including "Pavitra Bandhan" on MAA TV. She was running a beauty parlour in Ameerpet area for last few months.

According to Jhansi's relatives, she was in love with a youth, said to be a distant relative. She was reportedly in depression for last few days. They suspect that failure in love could have led to the suicide. Jhansi's mobile phone has been seized and police is examining the call data and chat records.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hyderabad Entertainment Suicides Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : US Govt Misled Indian Students By Setting Up Fake University: Indian-American Attorney
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters