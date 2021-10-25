Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Tabbar' Writer Sandeep Jain Over The Moon With Response To Web Series

The 'Kota Factory' writer also shares his working experience with Pawan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak.

'Tabbar' Writer Sandeep Jain Over The Moon With Response To Web Series
Sandeep Jain has written SonyLiv's recently released family drama 'Tabbar'

Trending

'Tabbar' Writer Sandeep Jain Over The Moon With Response To Web Series
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T16:21:34+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 4:21 pm

Writer Sandeep Jain who is best known for his writing much applauded show 'Kota Factory season 1', is happy with praises coming his way for Sony LIV's recently released family thriller 'Tabbar ', starring Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Ranvir Shorey.

"The response is very overwhelming as it is loved both by critics as well as the audience alike. Yes, there was some form of expectation from the show from the very moment during the shoot when I saw how the initial scenes were turning out," he tells us. 

"I never expected the response to be so good.  During the creative process, I generally don’t dwell much on the results, I rather focus on thinking if it can be upgraded in any way possible before presenting it to the audience," adds Jain. 

The 'Kota Factory' writer also shares his working experience with Pavan Malhotra and Supriya Pathak.

"They were the first choice and fortunately both loved the script. I still remember our director Ajitpal Singh was crystal clear about casting Pavan Malhotra as Omkar and it worked really very well. We wanted Supriya Pathak to play this role and her schedule was tight but finally the dates worked out and she also came onboard," he says.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

"They both are such fantastic actors who could easily slip into the mood of the scene. Their experience could be easily felt on the set and for me seeing them performing was like magic. Once the shot is done, they would externally look so relaxed and chilled and the moment the camera is on, in a split second they could bring the whole intensity," adds Jain. 

Jain says he derives the characters from personal life experiences.

"To understand this, I will quickly share an incident from my childhood which was close to Tabbar’s inciting incident. I was in school, when the goons entered our house forcibly to steal and my father was held as a hostage with a gun in his mouth for an hour. Fortunately everything ended well but it was a horrifying night for me and everyone in my family reacted very differently trying to handle the same situation," he says.

"So, at plot level, the story is primarily about the survival of a middle class family. But at a deeper level we have tried to play with morality conflicts, relationship conflicts, spiritual conflicts, which is something we all face at different scales in different situations and hence I tried to put that experience in it as well," he says. 

Tags

Samarth Goyal Supriya Pathak Ranvir Shorey Mumbai Bollywood Over the Top (OTT) Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

National Film Awards: Marathi Film ‘Anand Gopali’ Producer Shareen Mantri Kedia ‘Ecstatic’ After Two Awards

National Film Awards: Marathi Film ‘Anand Gopali’ Producer Shareen Mantri Kedia ‘Ecstatic’ After Two Awards

Rajinikanth Thanks Bus Driver Who Spotted His Acting Talent After Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Ananya Panday Skips NCB Questioning, Seeks New Dates

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Sameer Wankhede Alleges Being Targeted Over 'Dead Mother, Her Religion'

Sanjay Gupta Says Bollywood's Silence Over Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Arrest Is 'Shameful'

James Michael Tyler Popular For Playing Gunther In ‘Friends’ Dies Of Prostate Cancer

Shoojit Sircar on Making A Sequel To 'Vicky Donor': I Will Fail Miserably

Bajrang Dal Activists Ransack Set Of 'Ashram', Throw Ink At Producer Prakash Jha's Face

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Prelude To The Festival

Prelude To The Festival

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

From Yami Gautam To Rahul Vaidya, Celebs Who Shared Glimpses From Their Karva Chauth Celebrations

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Alec Baldwin 'Cancelling Projects' After 'Fatal Shooting' Incident

Alec Baldwin 'Cancelling Projects' After 'Fatal Shooting' Incident

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For Covid-19: 'Apologies To Anyone I’ve Let Down'

Ed Sheeran Tests Positive For Covid-19: 'Apologies To Anyone I’ve Let Down'

Rana Daggubati: Pawan Kalyan Has A Totally Different Charisma, Understanding Of Cinema

Rana Daggubati: Pawan Kalyan Has A Totally Different Charisma, Understanding Of Cinema

Karvachauth 2021: TV Stars Reveal How They Pamper Their Lady Love On The Festival

Karvachauth 2021: TV Stars Reveal How They Pamper Their Lady Love On The Festival

Read More from Outlook

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

The Third Colour: Shah Rukh Khan Is A Symbol Worth Rooting For

Varun Grover / When we say we’re standing in solidarity with someone, we’re really standing up for our own ideals, values, peace and truth, writes comic-poet Varun Grover.

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

With Lalu, TMC Taking Potshots At It, Congress Faces Trouble From Anti-BJP Regional Parties

Vikas Pathak / The challenge Congress faces at present is it has to fight not just internal dissidence and the BJP but deal with anti-BJP regional parties, who are no longer seeing it as a viable ally.

Manchester United, Adani Group Eye New IPL Teams, BCCI Announcement Soon

Manchester United, Adani Group Eye New IPL Teams, BCCI Announcement Soon

Soumitra Bose / The Board of Control for Cricket in India will today name the owners of two new Indian Premier League teams to play from 2022.

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

After Tripura, BJP Govt In Goa Denies Permission To TMC Event

Outlook Correspondent / The development takes place three days ahead West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s maiden visit to Goa.

Advertisement