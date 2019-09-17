﻿
Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar Define The Tandem Spirit In Their Twitter Conversation

Based on the life of India’s oldest shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, the film’s teaser Saand Ki Aankh oozes off high spirits.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2019
Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar in 'Saand Ki Aankh'
outlookindia.com
2019-09-17T14:15:06+0530

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are all charged up for the release of their upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh. Based on the life of India’s oldest shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, the film’s teaser oozes of high spirits, energy and fun. Surely all the excitement is contagious, since the two actresses seem to be completely thrilled about it and their social media conversation is a testimony to that.

It started with Bhumi Pednekar's tweet.

Responding to the tweet, Taapsee who plays the role of Prakashi Tomar in the film, posted,

It didn’t stop there. Both the talented actresses seemed to tell their followers more. Bhumi further posted and introduced Prakashi Tomar.

As a goodwill gesture, Taapsee too introduced Bhumi’s onscreen character of Chandro Tomar.

Saandh Ki Aankh, presented by Reliance Entertainment, is directed by acclaimed scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani and stars Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar.

The drama is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar and Chalk n Cheese Films.

Taapsee Pannu Bhumi Pednekar India Bollywood Arts & Entertainment Twitter
