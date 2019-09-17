Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar Define The Tandem Spirit In Their Twitter Conversation

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are all charged up for the release of their upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh. Based on the life of India’s oldest shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, the film’s teaser oozes of high spirits, energy and fun. Surely all the excitement is contagious, since the two actresses seem to be completely thrilled about it and their social media conversation is a testimony to that.

It started with Bhumi Pednekar's tweet.

"Courage" is not just a word in the dictionary. It becomes a real thing when you get to know Tomar Dadis! #SaandKiAankh @taapsee — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) September 16, 2019

Responding to the tweet, Taapsee who plays the role of Prakashi Tomar in the film, posted,

You bet, @bhumipednekar! I think #SaandKiAankh is a revelation for both of us. And dadis, you are rockstars! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 16, 2019

It didn’t stop there. Both the talented actresses seemed to tell their followers more. Bhumi further posted and introduced Prakashi Tomar.

As a goodwill gesture, Taapsee too introduced Bhumi’s onscreen character of Chandro Tomar.

Saandh Ki Aankh, presented by Reliance Entertainment, is directed by acclaimed scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani and stars Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar.

The drama is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar and Chalk n Cheese Films.