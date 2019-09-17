Taapsee Pannu And Bhumi Pednekar Define The Tandem Spirit In Their Twitter Conversation

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are all charged up for the release of their upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh. Based on the life of India’s oldest shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, the film’s teaser oozes of high spirits, energy and fun. Surely all the excitement is contagious, since the two actresses seem to be completely thrilled about it and their social media conversation is a testimony to that.
It started with Bhumi Pednekar's tweet.
"Courage" is not just a word in the dictionary. It becomes a real thing when you get to know Tomar Dadis! #SaandKiAankh @taapsee— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) September 16, 2019
Responding to the tweet, Taapsee who plays the role of Prakashi Tomar in the film, posted,
You bet, @bhumipednekar! I think #SaandKiAankh is a revelation for both of us. And dadis, you are rockstars!— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 16, 2019
It didn’t stop there. Both the talented actresses seemed to tell their followers more. Bhumi further posted and introduced Prakashi Tomar.
If this story doesn't give you goosebumps, then I don't know what will! Here's the story of Prakashi Dadi! #SaandKiAankh @shooterdadi @realshooterdadi @taapsee @tushar1307 @nidhiparmar @prakashjha27 #AnuragKashyap @Shibasishsarkar @ItsViineetKumar pic.twitter.com/aRCJsSxGpV— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) September 16, 2019
As a goodwill gesture, Taapsee too introduced Bhumi’s onscreen character of Chandro Tomar.
It took me a while to believe that what they did happened for real. Here’s the story of Chandro Daadi— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 16, 2019
Get prepared to know them more... #SaandKiAankh @bhumipednekar @taapsee @ItsViineetKumar @prakashjha27 @tushar1307 #AnuragKashyap @Shibasishsarkar @nidhiparmar @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/HCVYtYAG36
Saandh Ki Aankh, presented by Reliance Entertainment, is directed by acclaimed scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani and stars Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar.
The drama is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar and Chalk n Cheese Films.