Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl Send Positive Vibes Post Breakup Announcement

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were one of Bollywood's most popular couples, setting huge relationship goals for their fans. Despite the fact that the couple has opted to end their relationship amicably, they choose to remain friends.

Sen and Shawl, who were rumoured to have been together for almost three years, have broken up, leaving their fans and well-wishers heartbroken.

The actress took to Instagram to clear the air and put an end to the rumours, while also sharing a photo of herself with her ex-boyfriend. Following the posting of the photo, fans and well-wishers flooded in with their reactions and shock at their breakup. An Instagram user commented, “U owe so much to her brother. Never ever forget that (sic).” Shawl replied to this in a rather positive way and said, “I can never ever forget that !! She is my family (sic).”

The actress spoke about "peace" in an Instagram photo a day after revealing her breakup with Shawl.

Sen recently wowed the audience with her performance in the second season of 'Aarya.' The International Emmy-nominated sitcom, created by Ram Madhvani, which is an official adaptation of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza.'

She also recently came to Instagram to express her gratitude to the public for their love and support as the stunning teaser for Aarya 2 passed the 30-million-view mark.