Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Sunny Leone's Music Video 'Madhuban' Receives Major Backlash; Netizens React

On Wednesday, Saregama Music released the music video Madhuban, which stars Sunny Leone in a party number sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty.

Actress Sunny Leone. | Instagram/ @sunnyleone

2021-12-25T17:48:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 5:48 pm

Priests in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, have asked that Sunny Leone's latest video album be banned, claiming that the Bollywood star has offended them by dancing in a "obscene" manner on the classic song "Madhuban mein Radhika nache."

On Wednesday, Saregama Music released the music video 'Madhuban,' which stars Sunny Leone in a party number sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. Mohammed Rafi initially sang the song for the 1960 film 'Kohinoor.'

According to PTI, Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban has said, “We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album.”

The seer stated that she should not be permitted to stay in India unless she removes the scene and apologises publicly.

Sunny Leone has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a "derogatory manner," according to the news agency. Mahesh Pathak, national president of Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha, has said Sunny Leone has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a "derogatory manner."

Others have criticised the song for hurting Hindu sensibilities due to the actor's "sensual" actions in the music video.

Sunny Leone also shared the song on her Twitter account and a lot of unhappy users commented on her post, most of them requesting to delete the song because it hurts their religious sentiments.

Take a look at the comments on Sunny Leone's post social media about the song:

Sunny Leone Mumbai Music Video Religious Groups Social Media Art & Entertainment
