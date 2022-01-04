Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Katrina Kaif Does A Vibe Check On Brother-In-Law Sunny Kaushal's Instagram Post

Actress Katrina Kaif has a quirky comment on her brother-in-law, actor Sunny Kaushal's post on Instagram.

Actor Sunny Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif at the latter's Haldi ceremony. | Instagram/@sunsunnykhez

2022-01-04T17:19:20+05:30
Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 5:19 pm

Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal recently posted a photo of his OOTD to his Instagram account. His sister-in-law, actress Katrina Kaif then commented saying "Vibe hai vibe hai (sic)." The comment has gained over 13 thousand likes already.  Fans are lauding the camaraderie between the two online. Kaif married Sunny Kaushal's brother and actor Vicky Kaushal in December in an intimate ceremony.

See the post shared by Sunny Kaushal, here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Sunny Kaushal also shared a picture from Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Mehendi ceremony recently, which went viral all over. Here's a glimpse of the same:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Kaif got married last month in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They captioned their wedding-announcement post with these words, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together (sic)."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Last year, Sunny Kaushal opened up about meeting Kaif for the first time during the release of his web show 'The Forgotten Army'. "I've met her. When 'The Forgotten Army' was released, she was there as she's a very good friend of Kabir Khan. So, I've met her a couple of times and she's very sweet," the actor had told ETimes.

Sunny Kaushal started his career in the entertainment industry as an assistant director. He made his debut as an actor with 2016's 'Sunshine Music Tours And Travels'. later, went on to star in Akshay Kumar's 'Gold', in which he essayed the role of hockey player Himmat Singh. Sunny Kaushal's next film was 'Bhangra Paa Le'. The actor has also featured in a couple of music videos - 'Taaron Ke Shehar', 'Dil Lauta Do' and 'Ishq Mein'. He was last seen in 'Shiddat,' opposite actress Radhika Madan.

