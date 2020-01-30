SRK's Cousin Noor Jehan Dies Of Cancer In Peshawar

Bollyood actor Shah Rukh Khan's paternal cousin sister Noor Jehan recently passed away in Peshawar, Pakistan. Her husband Asif Burhan revealed that she died of oral cancer, from which she had been suffering for a very long time.

Jehan was 52, and resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

She was politically active and served as a district and a town. She had even filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly PK-77 seat in the 2018 General Elections. However, she withdrew at the last moment.

Talking about Jehan, Asif said that SRK's father and Jehan's father were siblings and she was occasionally in touch with her cousin over the telephone. She visited India to meet him in 1997 and 2011. During her first visit, she was accompanied by her husband.

According to Geo News, Khan had visited Peshawar twice in his childhood with his parents in Lateef Fatima Khan and Taj Mohammed Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero. It did not fare well at the box office. Currently, he is busy in productions on Bob Biswas, which will feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

The actor states that he has currently taken a break from work and is spending some time with family. In an interview with Filmfare, he said, "I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family."