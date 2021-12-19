Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Producer Spills The Beans On Tom Holland And Zendaya's Love Affair

Amy Pascal, the producer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', has shared that she had advised actor Tom Holland and actress Zendaya to not start dating.

Amy Pascal, Tom Holland, Zendaya | Instagram

2021-12-19T18:58:55+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 6:58 pm

By now, it is common knowledge for 'Spider-Man' fans that their Peter Parker and MJ have been romantically involved with each other. Although none of them discusses it at great length, actor Tom Holland and actress Zendaya have been dating each other for a long time now, and producer Amy Pascal has just revealed what she had advised to the young couple.

During an interview with The New York Times, Pascal opened up on the active romance between Holland and Zendaya and spilt the beans on how she didn't approve of it at all. Pascal seemed to have done her bit on making the youngsters aware of the consequences of dating a co-star! “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there...just don’t. Try not to,” she recalled, referring to them being together as a couple.

The producer also noted that she gave the same advice to 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' co-stars actor Andrew Garfield and actress Emma Stone when they were being cast in the roles of Peter Parker and MJ for the first time. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know?” the producer told The New York Times, revealing that despite her strong suggestion and advice to them, all the four stars, Holland, Zendaya, Garfield and Stone "ignored" her.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has been released on December 16 in India and December 17 in the US.  The film has been getting some great reviews. While some portions of the media have also said that the movie was more hype than substance, there have been portions of the critics who have loved the film. The film has amassed a great box-office collection not just in India, but even all over the world.

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

