Sonam Kapoor Named As PETA India's Person Of The Year

In 2016, Sonam was named PETA India's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity, and she earned a Compassionate Business Award from the group a year later for her cruelty-free handbag line.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2018
Actress Sonam Kapoor, a vegan, has been named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India's Person of the Year for 2018.

Sonam has been feted as she sings in praise of vegan eating and because she keeps animal skins out of her handbag line for her fashion brand Rheson, apart from taking other action for the welfare of animals.

"Whether she's enjoying vibrant vegan meals or rallying her fans to do their part to stop animal suffering, Sonam Kapoor never hesitates to help animals any way she can," PETA India Associate Director Sachin Bangera said in a statement.

"We encourage everyone to take a page out of her book and live with compassion and respect for all beings," he added.

Her past animal advocacy efforts include urging the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change not to revoke the ban on classroom dissection for university life science and zoology students; calling for a Maharashtra-wide ban on glass-coated manja that can entangle and kill birds; and donating "kind kites" to children to help prevent injuries from manja.

In addition, she frequently speaks out for animals on social media.

Past recipients of PETA India's Person of the Year Award include Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R. Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

(IANS)

 

