Sidharth Shukla Fans Furious After ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Doesn’t Pay Tribute To Him On Opening Night

‘Bigg Boss 15’ has begun on October 2, and it is doing quite well. Actor Salman Khan, the host of the show, introduced the competitors in the inaugural show, which aired on October 2. However, actor Sidharth Shukla's followers were dissatisfied with the producers. The reason for this was that no homage was paid to the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner, who died on September 2. He died in Mumbai after a sudden heart attack. The actor's sudden death left an unfilled void in the hearts of his admirers, fans, followers, family and friends.

Have a look at what the fans have commented:

#BiggBoss ne #SidharthaShukla sir ko tribute nhi Diya flop hi hoga Inka show kyoki jungle ke Sher ko bhool gye, Now I hate this show

— Shikha SidheartðÂÂÂ Msdian, (@ShikhaT91233388) October 2, 2021

#SidharthaShukla should have been given a proper tribute during BB15 Premier! The greatest winner of all time! But sadly It’s all about biased trps. — Ammara Khan (@The_AmmaraKhan) October 2, 2021

Sagar #SidharthShukla only will bring TRP to #BB15 also.. Mark my words when contestants start telling audiences that @sidharth_shukla is pulling their legs(both context) in the jungle or in the house!!

Tribute should been given!!

GOD SAVE BB15 NOW!#SidNaaz

#SidHearts — shakira (@shaki1708) October 2, 2021

Tribute should been given!!

GOD SAVE BB15 NOW!#SidNaaz

#SidHearts — shakira (@shaki1708) October 2, 2021

#SidharthShukla No one can take your place in #BiggBoss...Good human pic.twitter.com/2poLCzyuPA — Manizha Shirjani Niazi (@manizha93652943) October 2, 2021

Aj mujhe Asim ko dekh SIDHARTH SHUKLA BHAIYA ki yad aa rhi h #SidharthShukla legend — ideal _Sidharth Bhaiya (@Iamrathoure) October 2, 2021

Just didn't like that #BiggBoss didn't mention anything about #SidharthShukla ðÂÂÂThe guy who changed BB viewing experience for all! — WinterOf91 (@WinterOf91) October 2, 2021

It's been a month since the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner died unexpectedly. His admirers can't get enough of him and his lovely recollections. Several TV personalities, including Tehseen Poonawalla, Kamya Punjabi, and Jaan Kumar Sanu, have recently paid tribute to Shukla on his one month death anniversary.

I love you and miss you #SidharthShukla . Will always cherish our bonding pic.twitter.com/ZvjWL5rTYF — Tehseen Poonawalla Official ð®ð³ (@tehseenp) October 2, 2021

One month of this Scar on our hearts #SidharthShukla Teri kami toh sirf tu hi puri kar sakta hai dost! Tujh jaisa koi nahi…… — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 2, 2021

A month ago today, the world changed for a lot of us. Miss you Sid. #RIP #MissYouSid — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) October 2, 2021

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was said to be Sidharth Shukla's girlfriend, has been silent on social media since the actor's death. The couple was allegedly planning to marry in December of this year.

Shukla was most recently seen in 'Broken But Beautiful 3,' where he portrayed the character of Agastya Rao.