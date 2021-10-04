Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Sidharth Shukla Fans Furious After ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Doesn’t Pay Tribute To Him On Opening Night

‘Bigg Boss 15’ producers faced the fury of actor Sidharth Shukla's supporters. The reason for this was that no homage was paid to the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner on the opening night. He died on September 2.

2021-10-04T16:03:22+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 4:03 pm

‘Bigg Boss 15’ has begun on October 2, and it is doing quite well. Actor Salman Khan, the host of the show, introduced the competitors in the inaugural show, which aired on October 2. However, actor Sidharth Shukla's followers were dissatisfied with the producers. The reason for this was that no homage was paid to the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner, who died on September 2. He died in Mumbai after a sudden heart attack. The actor's sudden death left an unfilled void in the hearts of his admirers, fans, followers, family and friends.

Have a look at what the fans have commented:

It's been a month since the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner died unexpectedly. His admirers can't get enough of him and his lovely recollections. Several TV personalities, including Tehseen Poonawalla, Kamya Punjabi, and Jaan Kumar Sanu, have recently paid tribute to Shukla on his one month death anniversary. 

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who was said to be Sidharth Shukla's girlfriend, has been silent on social media since the actor's death. The couple was allegedly planning to marry in December of this year.

Shukla was most recently seen in 'Broken But Beautiful 3,' where he portrayed the character of Agastya Rao.

