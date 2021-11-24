Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Actress took to her social media accounts to thank fans for their concern over her father, actor Kamal Haasan's health. Kamal Haasan recently tested Covis 19 positive and is currently hospitalised.


Actress Shruti Haasan and father Kamal Haasan. | Instagram/shrutzhaasan


2021-11-24T17:51:19+05:30
Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 5:51 pm

Actress Shruti Haasan updater her father Kamal Haasan's fans about his health condition. The senior actor is currently admitted in a Chennai hospital and is recovering from Covid 19.

In a social media post Shruti Haasan said that her father is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with his fans soon.


Kamal Haasan announced that he has tested Covid 19 positive on November 22 that he has tested positive after returning from the US. The Tamil actor and politician is said to have mild symptoms of the virus and is under care of a medical team at the hospital.

The 67-year-old had infromed his fans through his social media account.


Kamal Haasan will soon be seen in upcoming action thriller film, 'Vikram'. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Kamal Haasan's look and teaser was released on the actor's birthday on November 7.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will soon be seen in an Amazon Prime Video series. She also has Telugu film 'Salaar' in the pipeline, which also stars actor Prabhas. It was recently announced, that Shruti Haasan, last seen in 'Laabam' with Vijay Sethupathi, will soon be sharing screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in director Gopichand Malineni's next film.

Shruti Haasan
A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

