Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Actress Shruti Haasan updater her father Kamal Haasan's fans about his health condition. The senior actor is currently admitted in a Chennai hospital and is recovering from Covid 19.

In a social media post Shruti Haasan said that her father is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with his fans soon.

Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !! — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 24, 2021



Kamal Haasan announced that he has tested Covid 19 positive on November 22 that he has tested positive after returning from the US. The Tamil actor and politician is said to have mild symptoms of the virus and is under care of a medical team at the hospital.

The 67-year-old had infromed his fans through his social media account.

à®Â à®®à¯Âà®°à®¿à®Âà¯Âà®Âà®ªà¯Â à®ªà®¯à®£à®®à¯Â à®®à¯Âà®Âà®¿à®¨à¯Âà®¤à¯Â à®¤à®¿à®°à¯Âà®®à¯Âà®ªà®¿à®¯ à®ªà®¿à®©à¯Â à®²à¯Âà®Âà®¾à®© à®Âà®°à¯Âà®®à®²à¯Â à®Âà®°à¯Âà®¨à¯Âà®¤à®¤à¯Â. à®ªà®°à®¿à®Âà¯Âà®¤à®©à¯Â à®Âà¯Âà®¯à¯Âà®¤à®¤à®¿à®²à¯Â à®Âà¯Âà®µà®¿à®Âà¯Â à®¤à¯Âà®±à¯Âà®±à¯Â à®Âà®±à¯Âà®¤à®¿à®¯à®¾à®©à®¤à¯Â. à®®à®°à¯Âà®¤à¯Âà®¤à¯Âà®µà®®à®©à¯Âà®¯à®¿à®²à¯Â à®¤à®©à®¿à®®à¯Âà®ªà¯Âà®ªà®Âà¯Âà®¤à¯Âà®¤à®¿à®Âà¯Â à®Âà¯Âà®£à¯Âà®Âà¯Âà®³à¯Âà®³à¯Âà®©à¯Â. à®Âà®©à¯Âà®©à®®à¯Âà®®à¯Â à®¨à¯Âà®¯à¯Âà®ªà¯Âà®ªà®°à®µà®²à¯Â à®¨à¯Âà®Âà¯Âà®Âà®µà®¿à®²à¯Âà®²à¯Âà®¯à¯Âà®©à¯Âà®ªà®¤à¯Â à®Âà®£à®°à¯Âà®¨à¯Âà®¤à¯Â à®Â à®©à¯Âà®µà®°à¯Âà®®à¯Â à®ªà®¾à®¤à¯Âà®Âà®¾à®ªà¯Âà®ªà®¾à®Â à®Âà®°à¯Âà®Âà¯Âà®Âà®³à¯Â. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021



Kamal Haasan will soon be seen in upcoming action thriller film, 'Vikram'. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Kamal Haasan's look and teaser was released on the actor's birthday on November 7.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will soon be seen in an Amazon Prime Video series. She also has Telugu film 'Salaar' in the pipeline, which also stars actor Prabhas. It was recently announced, that Shruti Haasan, last seen in 'Laabam' with Vijay Sethupathi, will soon be sharing screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in director Gopichand Malineni's next film.