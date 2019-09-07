Shraddha Kapoor And Sara Khan Approached To Play The Lead Opposite Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

It was only recently that it was confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the protagonist in Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel. The first look of Kartik donning the iconic 'hare ram' kurta has left his fans excited. The makers are aiming to go on floors with the movie by year-end. While the hunt for the female lead is on, we hear that Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Khan were approached for the same.

A source informs, "The makers were keen to cast Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role opposite Kartik on the show. They had even approached Shraddha but things did not work out as she had prior commitments. Shraddha did show her interest but given her date issues, things did not move further." The same source added that even Sara Ali Khan was approached for the comedy film but given her schedule which is packed right now, she had to pass the offer. The makers are looking to cast a Gen X actor and are currently in talks with other actresses too.

Kartik has worked with Kriti previously in Luka Chuppi which was a huge success too. About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik wrote, "Teri Aankhein Bhool Bhulaiyaa Baatein hai Bhool Bhulaiyaa #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 31, 2020.

(Source: pinkvilla.com)