Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Trailer Hits 50 Million Views

The film's trailer trended on Top on Youtube on the day of its release and garnered about 18 Million views within the first 24 hours. Now the trailer has crossed 50 Million views across all the digital platforms.

Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Trailer Hits 50 Million Views
Shahid Kapoor in the film 'Jersey.' | Instagram/ @shahidkapoor

Trending

Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Trailer Hits 50 Million Views
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T14:45:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 2:45 pm

Recently, the trailer for Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' was unveiled, and since then, fans are hyped up for the release of the film. The trailer of the film has already crossed 50 million views across platforms. The trailer is garnering positive reviews from critics, and fans are eager to see Kapoor’s return to the big screen after the success of 'Kabir Singh.'

The film's trailer trended on Top on Youtube on the day of its release and garnered about 18 Million views within the first 24 hours. Now the trailer has crossed 50 Million views across all the digital platforms.

'Jersey' will see Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, and the film is slated to release in theatres on 31st December. The film is an emotional narrative of an underdog chasing his dream after a mid-life crisis.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur as Shahid Kapoor's wife and Pankaj Kapur as his mentor.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Speaking about the phenomenal response to the trailer, producer Aman Gill said, “Jersey is a movie I hold very close to my heart and it’s heartening to see such a warm response to the trailer. I am grateful for all the love that you have shown us so far.”

During the trailer launch event, Shahid Kapoor had said, “Jersey is a strong story with a new, original and fresh character. You could also say, I tried my best not to do this film. Credit to Gowtam for working with me and waiting for me. I’m so happy I did this movie. I can safely say this is my best film yet.”

Presented by Allu Aravind, 'Jersey' is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original Telugu version of the film, Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shahid Kapoor Pankaj Kapoor Mrunal Thakur Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Team 'Inside Edge' Deciphers The Eternal Fascination Of Scandals And Secrets

Team 'Inside Edge' Deciphers The Eternal Fascination Of Scandals And Secrets

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ Set To Release In February 2023

Salman Khan All Set To Launch His Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Next Month

BTS Say They Wanted To 'Cry' Before 'Permission To Dance On Stage' Concert

The Release Date For 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' In India Has Been Pushed Up

45 Hotels Have Been Booked In Ranthambore For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

Salman Khan Urges Fans Not To 'Waste' Milk On 'Antim' Posters, Says 'Give It To Poor Kids'

'Kundali Bhagya' star Sanjay Gagnani, Marries Poonam Preet, His Long-Time Girlfriend, In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Magic Lanterns

Magic Lanterns

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Slams Karan Kundrra; Hints He Cheated On Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Slams Karan Kundrra; Hints He Cheated On Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar

Veteran Choreographer Shiva Shankar Dead, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi Offer Condolences

Veteran Choreographer Shiva Shankar Dead, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi Offer Condolences

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Tests Positive For Covid-19

Aayush Sharma Recollects Embarrassing Moment From His Wedding When He Fell On Aamir Khan

Aayush Sharma Recollects Embarrassing Moment From His Wedding When He Fell On Aamir Khan

Read More from Outlook

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

Koushik Paul / Needing another 280 runs on the final day, New Zealand thwarted the famed Indian spin attack at Green Park to settle for a fascinating draw.

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement