Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Jersey' Trailer Hits 50 Million Views

Recently, the trailer for Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' was unveiled, and since then, fans are hyped up for the release of the film. The trailer of the film has already crossed 50 million views across platforms. The trailer is garnering positive reviews from critics, and fans are eager to see Kapoor’s return to the big screen after the success of 'Kabir Singh.'

The film's trailer trended on Top on Youtube on the day of its release and garnered about 18 Million views within the first 24 hours. Now the trailer has crossed 50 Million views across all the digital platforms.

'Jersey' will see Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, and the film is slated to release in theatres on 31st December. The film is an emotional narrative of an underdog chasing his dream after a mid-life crisis.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur as Shahid Kapoor's wife and Pankaj Kapur as his mentor.

Speaking about the phenomenal response to the trailer, producer Aman Gill said, “Jersey is a movie I hold very close to my heart and it’s heartening to see such a warm response to the trailer. I am grateful for all the love that you have shown us so far.”

During the trailer launch event, Shahid Kapoor had said, “Jersey is a strong story with a new, original and fresh character. You could also say, I tried my best not to do this film. Credit to Gowtam for working with me and waiting for me. I’m so happy I did this movie. I can safely say this is my best film yet.”

Presented by Allu Aravind, 'Jersey' is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original Telugu version of the film, Produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S Naga Vamsi.