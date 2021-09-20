Shah Rukh Khan Bids Farewell To Ganpati

Actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence with as much enthusiasm as he celebrates Eid. He is one of the very few who follow a secular lifestyle and gives the same teachings to his children, who have all grown up praying to Allah as much as to Ganesha. The actor brings home Ganpati every year at his Bandra residence.

Taking o social media Khan shared a picture of the Ganesha idol at home before heading out for the Visarjan. He wrote, “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! (sic).”

On the work front, Khan has been working quietly on a couple of projects. While one is tentatively titled ‘Pathan’, the other is called ‘Lion’ as of now. He was last seen on the big screen in ‘Zero’ (2018), which went on to be a dead turkey at the box-office. Since then, SRK has taken some time off and didn’t sign any projects up until recently when he picked up ‘Pathan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and now director Atlee’s ‘Lion’. He is also said to have given the green light for Rajkumar Hirani’s next film.