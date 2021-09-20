Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan Bids Farewell To Ganpati

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has taken to social media to share a picture of the Ganpati visarjan. The actor brings home the Elephant God every year at his Bandra residence.

Shah Rukh Khan | Instagram

Published: 20 Sep 2021, Updated: 20 Sep 2021 3:59 pm

Actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence with as much enthusiasm as he celebrates Eid. He is one of the very few who follow a secular lifestyle and gives the same teachings to his children, who have all grown up praying to Allah as much as to Ganesha. The actor brings home Ganpati every year at his Bandra residence.

Taking o social media Khan shared a picture of the Ganesha idol at home before heading out for the Visarjan. He wrote, “May Lord Ganesha’s blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year… Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! (sic).”

 
 
 
On the work front, Khan has been working quietly on a couple of projects. While one is tentatively titled ‘Pathan’, the other is called ‘Lion’ as of now. He was last seen on the big screen in ‘Zero’ (2018), which went on to be a dead turkey at the box-office. Since then, SRK has taken some time off and didn’t sign any projects up until recently when he picked up ‘Pathan’ alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and now director Atlee’s ‘Lion’. He is also said to have given the green light for Rajkumar Hirani’s next film.

