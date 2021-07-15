See If It Can Be Worked Out: Delhi High Court Tells Sushant Singh Rajput's Father And Filmmakers

The Delhi High Court has asked Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, Krishna Kishore Singh to talk to the filmmakers of the film, ‘Nyay: The Justice’, which is based on the life of the actor who died by suicide last year.

Rajput’s father had appealed in the higher court against the single-judge order refusing to stay the release of the film

"Talk to each other and see if it can be worked out," said Justice Talwant Singh while hearing the appeal.

Both the parties agreed to work together after the suggestion "Independent of the proceedings, we will try to resolve," said senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Kishore Singh. Senior advocate Chander Lall, appearing on behalf of the film director, also agreed to the suggestion and said that there was “no intention to take advantage”.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who was heading the two-judge bench, remarked however that the case did not seem like “one of those cases where settlement is possible”.

The court issued notice and granted a week to the filmmakers to respond to Kishore Singh's application seeking a stay on further circulation or publication of the movie. The court declined to pass any order at this stage.

Last week as well, the court had refused to pass any such direction to restrain further circulation, observing that the film had already been released on a website.

In the application, Singh said that the release of the film on a website called lapalap original was “nothing but a sham” as it was “incomplete, completely smudged, blur and hazy throughout”. Since the movie is incomplete, it has not been released, the application said.

Last month, a vacation bench of the high court had issued a notice in the appeal.

The single judge had earlier said it found merit in the submissions of producers and directors that if the information of events that have occurred is already in the public domain, one cannot plead any violation of the right to privacy on a movie inspired by such events. Some of the upcoming or proposed movie projects based on his son's life are -- ''Nyay: The Justice'',

''Suicide or Murder: A star was lost'', ''Shashank'' and an unnamed crowd-funded film.

The court had directed the filmmakers to render complete accounts of the revenue earned from the films if any case of damages is made out in the future and listed the suit for completion of pleading before the joint registrar.

The suit, filed by Singh, claimed that in case a "movie, web-series, book or any other content of similar nature is allowed to be published or broadcasted, it would affect the right of the victim and deceased for a free and fair trial as it may cause prejudice to them".

The matter would be heard next on July 26.

(With Inputs from PTI)

