Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kanye West Buys Mansion Worth $4.5 Million To Live Opposite Ex Kim Kardashian's House

Kanye West has purchased a home across the street from Kim Kardashian in order to be closer to his family.

Kanye West Buys Mansion Worth $4.5 Million To Live Opposite Ex Kim Kardashian's House
The rapper and fashion designer has recently purchased a house in the Hidden Hills, California. | Instagram

Trending

Kanye West Buys Mansion Worth $4.5 Million To Live Opposite Ex Kim Kardashian's House
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T12:40:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 12:40 pm

Months after his estranged wife and the 41-year-old beauty mogul Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, the Hollywood rapper and musician formerly known as Kanye West and now legally known as Ye has purchased a home across the street from Kardashian.

Despite the fact that the former couple, who have four children together – 8-year-old daughter North West, 6-year-old son Saint West, 3-year-old daughter Chicago West, and 2-year-old son Psalm West – are currently going through a divorce, they have remained amicable, and Kanye West has spent $4.5 million on the Hidden Hills property.

According to the Daily Mail, Kanye West paid $4.5 million for the home, which was more than the asking price. He didn't want to lose the land to a higher bidder. It sits on a 1.07 acre of land and the house measures 3,651 square feet, and has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Moving in across the street from the family, according to rumours and speculations, will allow him to see his children every day. Kardashian and Kanye West previously agreed to seek joint legal custody of the kids in their divorce,  as reported by US magazine, a source revealed that,  "(Kim) wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids' lives. He will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations." Kanye West also owns a Malibu property worth $57.3 million, which he purchased in September but has yet to move into.

On the flip side, in an interview with the German Magazine 032c, Kanye West has stated that being without a house is his mission by the end of 2022. “I’m going to be homeless in a year, I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go”, he had said.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

According to a report from Independent, on the couple's divorce front, Kardashian filed court papers on Monday, December 13th, to fast-track her divorce from Kanye West  as she requested to be legally single. Kardashian is presently seeing Pete Davidson, a cast member of Saturday Night Live. The couple was recently seen on dates in Los Angeles and New York. (Inputs from Independent)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kim Kardashian Mumbai Hollywood Entertainment Rapper Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicidal Rumours Post Split With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicidal Rumours Post Split With Angelina Jolie

Nikhil Dwivedi Bags Rights To Produce Biopic On Rajesh Khanna

'The Bat And The Cat': Four Key Take-Aways From The Caped Crusader's New Action-Packed Trailer

Genilia D'Souza Pens A Special Birthday Note For Salman Khan

Yami Gautam Talks About Her Skin Condition keratosis Pilaris And People's Reaction To It

When Pritam ‘Howled’ After Reading Kabir Khan’s Script For Ranveer Singh Starrer ‘83’

Irrfan Khan's Long-Delayed Film 'Murder At Teesri Manzil 302' To Finally Release On OTT

For Vijay Varma, OTT Releases Were Great Source Of Comfort During Lockdown

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

The Evolving Representation Of Kashmir In Bollywood

The Evolving Representation Of Kashmir In Bollywood

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'

Pavan Malhotra: Two Of My Films Received National Awards, But I Didn’t; For Once, You’ll Feel Bad

Pavan Malhotra: Two Of My Films Received National Awards, But I Didn’t; For Once, You’ll Feel Bad

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Burmah Strikes 1st Over; SA 21/1 At Lunch

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Burmah Strikes 1st Over; SA 21/1 At Lunch

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement