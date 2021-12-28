Kanye West Buys Mansion Worth $4.5 Million To Live Opposite Ex Kim Kardashian's House

Months after his estranged wife and the 41-year-old beauty mogul Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, the Hollywood rapper and musician formerly known as Kanye West and now legally known as Ye has purchased a home across the street from Kardashian.

Despite the fact that the former couple, who have four children together – 8-year-old daughter North West, 6-year-old son Saint West, 3-year-old daughter Chicago West, and 2-year-old son Psalm West – are currently going through a divorce, they have remained amicable, and Kanye West has spent $4.5 million on the Hidden Hills property.

According to the Daily Mail, Kanye West paid $4.5 million for the home, which was more than the asking price. He didn't want to lose the land to a higher bidder. It sits on a 1.07 acre of land and the house measures 3,651 square feet, and has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Moving in across the street from the family, according to rumours and speculations, will allow him to see his children every day. Kardashian and Kanye West previously agreed to seek joint legal custody of the kids in their divorce, as reported by US magazine, a source revealed that, "(Kim) wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids' lives. He will be invited to all holidays and family celebrations." Kanye West also owns a Malibu property worth $57.3 million, which he purchased in September but has yet to move into.

On the flip side, in an interview with the German Magazine 032c, Kanye West has stated that being without a house is his mission by the end of 2022. “I’m going to be homeless in a year, I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go”, he had said.

According to a report from Independent, on the couple's divorce front, Kardashian filed court papers on Monday, December 13th, to fast-track her divorce from Kanye West as she requested to be legally single. Kardashian is presently seeing Pete Davidson, a cast member of Saturday Night Live. The couple was recently seen on dates in Los Angeles and New York. (Inputs from Independent)