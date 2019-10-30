Sara Ali Khan Calls Mom Amrita Singh Her ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ As She Shares A Gorgeous Pic

Bollywood has many mother-daughter duos whose bond is exemplary and adored by the fans. Among them, Coolie No 1 star Sara Ali Khan and her mom Amrita Singh’s photos always end up going viral on the internet, every time the star shares it on social media. Many call Sara the spitting image of her mother and the Simmba star is proud to be called ‘mama’s girl.’ Today, Sara took to social media to share a throwback photo with her mom, Amrita Singh and it surely is the cutest thing on the internet.

In the photo, Sara can be seen sitting curled up next to her mom Amrita as they both smiled for the camera. Dressed in a golden sharara, Sara can be seen dolled up for celebrations. With her makeup spot on, the Simmba star looked gorgeous as she held on to her mom. Her mom, Amrita also was seen sporting a gorgeous Salwar Kameez and was all set for celebrations with make up and jewellery on point. The mommy-daughter duo painted a happy picture.

Sara captioned the photo as, “Woman Crush Wednesday My Whole Life Everyday #likemotherlikedaughter #mommysgirl #gotitfrommymama.” Well, we couldn’t agree more with the Simmba star’s caption. Often Sara shares adorable photos with her mom and her brother that give her fans a glimpse into her life. All her family photos prove that Coolie No 1 star is extremely close to her mom and brother. Recently, Sara celebrated Diwali with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Ibrahim. Photos from their party also went viral on the internet.

Check out the photo:

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)