Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey And Raghav Juyal Starrer ‘Hasal’ To Go On Floors In December

Actors Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Raghav Juyal, Ishtiyak Khan and newbie Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat are all set to start filming for ‘Hasal’. Tejasvi makes her debut as the female protagonist.

Talking on the film, director Ravi Singh reveals, "This is the story of life, the story of the darkness prevailing in every human being, some have the courage to thrive with it, some have the courage to find the obscure parts of themselves, some hustle to stand out and shine like the moon, some have the fire of revenge. It is a hustle story of four lives and their struggle to live."

He goes on to add, "The film consists of 4 stories and I got inspiration from my surroundings through observation. So these are not imaginary characters and are adapted from real lives. I just gave words to them. It's a story that resides in every family, city, village, etc. It's a story of common people like us."

"Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Raghav Juyal are all great actors with amazing acting, great comic timing and fabulous performances. I'm very humbled and happy to work with them as they always provided that comfortable space for me. So I'm really looking forward to creating a great ‘Hasal’ journey with them. The producer gave me total creative freedom in all aspects. I'm happy that I'm creating it in my way and he has been always supportive of my decision. It feels grateful when your producer shows that trust in your art," shares Singh.

Producer Jayesh Patel of Bravo Entertainment backed this film as he really liked the setup of the story. "Writer-Director Ravi narrated me this story in January this year. I really liked the setup and treatment of the genre and the story. Then, the cast suited for the role agreed to do it, we just went ahead. Pre-production has been completed. A workshop with the actors has been scheduled for the entire November. And, we will start shooting in the first week of December in Varanasi," adds Patel.

‘Hasal’ is a slice-of-life story that showcases the fundamental darkness that one hides. It’s there in every individual. It depicts how all the 4 characters in the film enjoy, accept and celebrate their struggles and try to live with them in a better way.