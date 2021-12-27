Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Salman Khan Reveals That He Was Bitten Thrice By The Snake

Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse ahead of his 56th birthday celebrations after which he was hospitalized.

The 'Bhajrangi Bhaijaan' actor celebrates his 56th birthday today (December 27). | Instagram\Salmankhan

2021-12-27T18:20:29+05:30
Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 6:20 pm

On December 25, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a snake in the garden area of his Panvel farmhouse, and was taken to Kamothe hospital in Mumbai. 

Khan, who turns 56 today (December 27), spoke out about the snake bite incident as reported by India Today.

While talking to the media outside his Panvel farmhouse, Khan said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse. I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours. I am fine now."

The actor added, "He is a snake so he is supposed to bite. He bit me once after which there was chaos here. The snake then bit me again. A lot of commotion was created after that, everyone was screaming hospital, hospital. During this, the snake bit me for the third time. I then released the snake and went to the hospital. I got to know there that the snake was of a different kind. When we returned to the farmhouse, the snake was still there so we left it someplace else."

On work front front, as reported by Indian Express, he was asked whether there was any truth to rumours that he is doing an SS Rajamouli film to which he said, “No, there is nothing like that. If it happens it will be great as Rajamouli is a very good director. But I am definitely working with his father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad. He has written the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2016), and now he is writing its sequel too, and has named it Pavanputra Bhaijaan.”

He stated that he will begin shooting it as soon as the script is finished and he finishes shooting his two upcoming projects, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. He also hinted that ‘No Entry’ will be followed by a sequel. He continued, " ‘Tiger’ should be released by December 2022."

The actor also claimed that actor Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan', in which he has a cameo, will be released before that.

 

