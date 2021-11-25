Salman Khan Shares A Family Portrait On Father Salim Khan's Birthday

Actor Salman Khan shared a family photo on the occasion of his father Salim Khan's birthday.

The picture included family members – Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita with kids Ahil and Ayat, Sohail, Arbaaz, Helen, and his mother Salma Khan.

The superstar was seen in a candid moment with sister Arpita's daughter Ayat. He captioned the post, "Happy bday dad...." Soon, fans streamed in respect and admiration for the actor in the comment section. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

In a recent interview, applauding his friend and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Khan said, "Mahesh is damn good! I envy this guy. He acts, directs, does photography, painting, he does it all, he even cooks very good food."

On the work front, Khan is currently busy promoting his next theatrical release 'Antim: The Final Truth'. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film stars Aayush Sharma as the antagonist. It is a remake of the Marathi hit movie 'Mulshi Pattern.'