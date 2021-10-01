Saif Ali Khan Reveals About Son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Entry Into Bollywood

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that his son Ibrahim is the newest member of the Khan family to join the film industry. He stated that he is working on a film with filmmaker Karan Johar. He did not, however, divulge the title of the aforementioned film.

Khan was asked about his relationship with his children while chatting to TV personality and broadcaster Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel. Actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are Khan's children from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh. He and actress Kareena Kapoor have two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is already well-known in the film business, having been in a number of films. She made her film debut in 2018 with the romance-drama ‘Kedarnath’, in which she co-starred with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also appeared in films ‘Simmba’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, and ‘Coolie No. 1’. She will next be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’.

Talking about his advice to his children, Khan told Indian Express, “There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottom line is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining.”

Meanwhile, Khan was most recently seen in filmmaker Pavan Kirpalani's horror-comedy Bhoot Police. Actors Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Javed Jaffrey all had important parts in the film.