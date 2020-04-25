Roy Kapoor Films ‘Yeh Ballet’ Becomes The First Indian Film To Be Recommended By Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

As we continue to go through the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone’s best friend to pass the time right now is Netflix. The OTT platform gives unlimited entertainment to the audience through its varied selection of films and web shows.
One of the recently released films on the popular platform was Yeh Ballet. The Netflix Original film, directed by Salaam Bombay and The Namesake writer Sooni Taraporevala and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, talks about the journey of two gifted teenagers from the underprivileged areas of Mumbai trying to fulfill their dreams of being dancers and the obstacles they face on this path.
View this post on Instagram
So yesterday this happened. I was sipping my morning chai & checking Yeh Ballet on Twitter - I’m the crazy one woman band still trying her best to get it noticed around the world & I see this post by someone I don’t know tae kim @firstadopter “Recs from Netflix execs (ignoring Ted b/c he listed like a dozen): Extraction, Too Hot to Handle, Unorthodox, BlackAF, Over the Moon, Yeh Ballet, Ghost in the Shell and Ozark.” Me: “Wow thank you! Yeh Ballet is in excellent company! “ Tae Kim: “Hi Sooni, Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, recommended your film Yeh Ballet” I choke on my chai WHAAT?? Me: “OMG!!!!!!!!! Where????? Thank you so much for this piece of instant mood elevating info!! “. Tae Kim: “Around minute 35. https://youtu.be/d-s50JhC4aw He told all the investors of Netflix tonight”. THANK YOU Reed Hastings for choosing to shine a light on Yeh Ballet out of all your thousands of titles !!!! Thanks @ankurtewari for extracting this clip. Yeh Balletvalas be proud. Be very proud. Love you all. Let’s remotely toast each other. Cheers! @roykapurfilms @netflix_in
The film is perceived to be a hidden gem in the plethora of content on Netflix. And recently, during a Netflix Earnings Call, the CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings has suggested the film in his list of recommendations. This is the very first time that the platform’s head honcho has picked an Indian film as a recommendation. The film is a tale that is inspiring on many levels. It shows how one can dream, and dream big, no matter where they come from. After receiving rave reviews in India upon its premiere in February, it’s a feather in the cap and quite an achievement for the makers that a visionary like Mr. Hastings has handpicked this content masterpiece as his recommendation for global audiences.
