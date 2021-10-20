Rohit Saraf: ‘Mismatched’ Has Given Me So Many Memories And Lessons

Actor Rohit Saraf recently wrapped up the second season of his coming-of-age romantic drama web series, ‘Mismatched’. Having spent two months on the sets of the show in Rajasthan, Saraf took to his Instagram to post a picture with the director Akarsh Khurana.

In his emotional post about the show, the actor wrote extensively about his bond with director Akarsh Khurana, whom he lovingly refers to as his ‘Baymax’.

Talking to Outlook about wrapping up the second season, Saraf said, “I can't believe we have already wrapped up ‘Mismatched’ Season 2. What an emotional moment this (is) but like all good things, this must come to an end too. This show has given me so many memories and lessons that I will always hold close to my heart. Would especially like to thank Akarsh Khurana, my director, my baymax and a father figure.”

After wrapping up the show, Saraf even posted a picture with Khurana. In a long and candid post, he said that it was a bittersweet moment for him and he would take some time to get used to not being on sets of the show. Praising the cast and crew, he even mentioned that there were numerous memories that he will always hold close to his heart.

‘Mismatched 2’ will release on Netflix soon.