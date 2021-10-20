Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rohit Saraf: ‘Mismatched’ Has Given Me So Many Memories And Lessons

Actor Rohit Saraf has wrapped up shoot for the much-anticipated Mismatched Season 2. He talks on how the experience has been working with filmmaker Akarsh Khurana for this new season of the Netflix show.

Rohit Saraf: ‘Mismatched’ Has Given Me So Many Memories And Lessons
Rohit Saraf | Instagram

Trending

Rohit Saraf: ‘Mismatched’ Has Given Me So Many Memories And Lessons
outlookindia.com
2021-10-20T12:59:58+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 12:59 pm

Actor Rohit Saraf recently wrapped up the second season of his coming-of-age romantic drama web series, ‘Mismatched’. Having spent two months on the sets of the show in Rajasthan, Saraf took to his Instagram to post a picture with the director Akarsh Khurana.

In his emotional post about the show, the actor wrote extensively about his bond with director Akarsh Khurana, whom he lovingly refers to as his ‘Baymax’.

Talking to Outlook about wrapping up the second season, Saraf said, “I can't believe we have already wrapped up ‘Mismatched’ Season 2. What an emotional moment this (is) but like all good things, this must come to an end too. This show has given me so many memories and lessons that I will always hold close to my heart. Would especially like to thank Akarsh Khurana, my director, my baymax and a father figure.”

After wrapping up the show, Saraf even posted a picture with Khurana. In a long and candid post, he said that it was a bittersweet moment for him and he would take some time to get used to not being on sets of the show. Praising the cast and crew, he even mentioned that there were numerous memories that he will always hold close to his heart.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

‘Mismatched 2’ will release on Netflix soon.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Tags

Prateek Sur Rohit Saraf Mumbai Bollywood Netflix Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

From Billie Eilish To Taika Watiti: International Celebs Who Cant Stop Raving About ‘Squid Game’

From Billie Eilish To Taika Watiti: International Celebs Who Cant Stop Raving About ‘Squid Game’

Adarsh Gourav Excited To Work Alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer In Apple TV’s ‘Extrapolations’

Janhvi Kapoor Schools Paparazzi After They Request Boney Kapoor To Remove His Face Mask

Rajkummar Rao To Begin Shooting For Hindi Remake Of Telugu Film 'Hit' In Mumbai

Harry Styles Set To Join MCU As Super Villain Thanos' Brother Eros

Jamie Foxx Has No Intentions Of Getting Married

Javed Akhtar On Aryan Khan's Case: 'Price Film Industry Has To Pay For Being High Profile'

Matthew McConaughey's Cryptic Response On Playing Two Face In 'The Batman' Trilogy Leaves Fans Guessing!

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra File A Rs 50 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sherlyn Chopra

Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra File A Rs 50 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sherlyn Chopra

Shoojit Sircar: Many People Actually Had To Google To Find Out Who Sardar Udham Was!

Shoojit Sircar: Many People Actually Had To Google To Find Out Who Sardar Udham Was!

Special Court To Announce Aryan Khan's Bail Order Today; A Timeline Of Events Till Now

Special Court To Announce Aryan Khan's Bail Order Today; A Timeline Of Events Till Now

Aryan Khan's Case Affects Shooting of Shah Rukh's 'Pathan' And Salman's 'Tiger 3'

Aryan Khan's Case Affects Shooting of Shah Rukh's 'Pathan' And Salman's 'Tiger 3'

Read More from Outlook

Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: 46 Deaths, Amit Shah To Visit Dehradun Tomorrow

Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: 46 Deaths, Amit Shah To Visit Dehradun Tomorrow

Outlook Web Desk / Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his appeal to Chardham yatris to stay where they are and not to resume their journey before the weather improved.

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

PM Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport, Says 'New Energy' In Aviation Sector

Outlook Web Desk / Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists.

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After RCB Stint

Why Is Glenn Maxwell Feeling ‘10-Feet Tall’ After RCB Stint

PTI / Sharing the same dressing room with both Kohli and De Villiers at RCB, Maxwell reaped rich dividends with 513 runs from 15 matches in IPL 2021.

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

Advertisement