Ritu Varma On Her Idea Of Romance: Small, Thoughtful Gestures Make Me Happy

Actress Ritu Varma, who is known for her work in Telugu cinema, says that the she appreciates small thoughtful gestures when it comes to romance. Last seen in family entertainer 'Varadu Kaavalenu', the actress says that her idea of love and romance has changed over the year.

"I think kept changing, growing up I had grand ideas about romance," she tells us.

The actress adds, "I wanted grand gestures but I think as you keep growing older you become more practical about things. Now, I think for me its the little things that make me happy. Some small and thoughtful gestures from somebody. It doesn't have to elaborate. If somebody gives me flowers I would really like it, or give me a personal note, cook a good meal, it could be anything.Treating me with respect matter the most."

The actress has been part of successful Tamil and Telugu films. With hits such as Tamil film 'Kannum Kannnum Kollaiyadithaal', Telugu films such as 'Ninnila Ninnila' and more recently 'Tuck Jagadish' to her credit, she feels independent enough to take care of her materialistic requirements.

"It also had got to do with the phase I am in my life. I don't feel like I necessarily need a man to make me happy. So, I am in that stage. As a person also I am not very materialistic. If I want to buy something for myself, I know I can and I don't need a man to buy it for me. It is these other things," says the actress.

Varma had earlier revealed that she is open to be part of Hindi cinema as long as the role is correct for her. While many of her counterparts are making their Hindi debut in 2022, she had said in an earlier interview with us, that she is in no hurry.

"When it comes to work, I don't like to plan or strategize too much. I just like to take things as they come. I think I will just know when the right (Bollywood) project will be offered . I usually go with my gut feeling, so I think I will know when the right project will come my way," she said.