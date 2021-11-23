Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ritu Varma On Her Idea Of Romance: Small, Thoughtful Gestures Make Me Happy

Telugu actress Ritu Varma opens up on what kind of efforts make her feel loves and reveals her take on it.

Ritu Varma On Her Idea Of Romance: Small, Thoughtful Gestures Make Me Happy
Actress Ritu Varma during a recent photoshoot.

Trending

Ritu Varma On Her Idea Of Romance: Small, Thoughtful Gestures Make Me Happy
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T23:51:55+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 11:51 pm

Actress Ritu Varma, who is known for her work in Telugu cinema, says that the she appreciates small thoughtful gestures when it comes to romance. Last seen in family entertainer 'Varadu Kaavalenu', the actress says that her idea of love and romance has changed over the year.

"I think kept changing, growing up I had grand ideas about romance," she tells us.

The actress adds, "I wanted grand gestures but I think as you keep growing older you become more practical about things. Now, I think for me its the little things that make me happy. Some small and thoughtful gestures from somebody. It doesn't have to elaborate. If somebody gives me flowers I would really like it, or give me a personal note, cook a good meal, it could be anything.Treating me with respect matter the most."

The actress has been part of successful Tamil and Telugu films. With hits such as Tamil film 'Kannum Kannnum Kollaiyadithaal', Telugu films such as 'Ninnila Ninnila' and more recently 'Tuck Jagadish' to her credit, she feels independent enough to take care of her materialistic requirements.

"It also had got to do with the phase I am in my life. I don't feel like I necessarily need a man to make me happy. So, I am in that stage. As a person also I am not very materialistic. If I want to buy something for myself, I know I can and I don't need a man to buy it for me. It is these other things," says the actress.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Varma had earlier revealed that she is open to be part of Hindi cinema as long as the role is correct for her. While many of her counterparts are making their Hindi debut in 2022, she had said in an earlier interview with us, that she is in no hurry.

"When it comes to work, I don't like to plan or strategize too much. I just like to take things as they come. I think I will just know when the right (Bollywood) project will be offered . I usually go with my gut feeling, so I think I will know when the right project will come my way," she said.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Ritu Varma Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares First Look From The Film

Prasoon Joshi: OTT Is An Emerging Medium, We Don't Know How Entertainment Happening Through Internet Will Evolve

'Ray Donovan' Set To Release In January, Showtime Releases Finale Trailer

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Kay Kay Menon: I Think One Can And Should Make Things As Believable As Possible

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vir Das Opens Up On The 'Two Indias' Monologue, Censorship, And His Emmy Nomination

Vir Das Opens Up On The 'Two Indias' Monologue, Censorship, And His Emmy Nomination

Rohit Shetty Opens Up On His Struggles: Sometimes Had To Choose Between Food And Travel

Rohit Shetty Opens Up On His Struggles: Sometimes Had To Choose Between Food And Travel

Aamir Khan finally Speaks Up About 'Laal Singh Chaddha's' Postponement

Aamir Khan finally Speaks Up About 'Laal Singh Chaddha's' Postponement

TV Stars Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt To Tie The Knot

TV Stars Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt To Tie The Knot

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

'Halal Meat' Controversy Hits BCCI Ahead Of IND v NZ Kanpur Test

Jayanta Oinam / BCCI's catering and menu document has one section: 'IMPORTANT - NO PORK AND BEEF whatsoever in any form and variety; all meat items must be HALAL.'

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement