Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment
INTERVIEW

Rinzing Denzongpa: There Is No Comparison Between Dad Danny Denzongpa And Me

Rinzing Denzongpa, son of veteran actor Danny Denzongpa, speaks to Outlook about his debut action film ‘Squad’ that was released on Zee5.

Rinzing Denzongpa: There Is No Comparison Between Dad Danny Denzongpa And Me
Rinzing Denzongpa With Dad Danny Denzongpa | instagram.com/rinzingd

Trending

Rinzing Denzongpa: There Is No Comparison Between Dad Danny Denzongpa And Me
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T15:06:43+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 3:06 pm

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing Denzongpa, made his Bollywood debut with ‘Squad’. The film, which was released on Zee5, had been in the making for quite some time. In a candid chat with Outlook, Rinzing Denzongpa speaks up about how the film came to him, how things shaped up, how he takes his father’s tips about acting very seriously, and why he wouldn’t want to remake any of his father’s films. Excerpts from the chat:

How did ‘Squad’ come to you?

Actually, Nilesh (Sahay) called me once. He got my number from a friend of mine and so he called me up and he told me about the script. We met at Novotel, I guess. We both wanted to work together. So a few weeks later, I signed the film.

‘Squad’ has been in the talks for quite a few years. Why did the release get delayed?

The delay was all because of Covid-19. We still went and finished filming but basically, it all got delayed because of Covid-19, and many years went into the training, but that was in general.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Making a debut in Bollywood is obviously a big thing. Are you a tad bit upset that the movie couldn’t be released in theatres and is released on OTT?

The film was released almost after three years now. So, I am just happy that the product is finally out and we can move on to the next one. I am already preparing for the next one. Obviously one does get a bit upset that it is taking so long. So, I kept on doing other works of mine alongside this. I just kept myself busy, let’s just say that.

You’re the son of a living legend Danny Denzongpa. Being his son, was it easy or was it very difficult for you to get your first big film?

I guess my dad’s name does help but then he did not even know that I was planning to do a movie. When the contract was about to come, that was when I told him. He listened and I told him that I had found a project that I found interesting, and I am most probably signing it. It was then only that he came to know about it.

Was acting always the first choice for you? Or did you want to become something else and later on decide to become an actor?

I was always (into acting) but I also like business in general and so I am doing both at the moment.

When you get any script, do you discuss or take tips from your father about whether you should do the film or does he give you any tips on how to go about the role?

We do discuss the scripts that I get sometimes. When I tell him I got a script; he likes reading scripts in general, so he reads it and also gives me his opinions on the scripts. Of course, he does give his tips and I take his tips very seriously.

Nowadays there is a trend of remaking old films. So I have to ask you if you had to remake any of your father’s films, which one would it be?

No, not at all I don’t want to do any remake film. Taking so much pressure on your back is not good. My first film is just out and this is something I have not yet thought about.

People always compare star kids to their parents. Are you worried that you will get compared to your father?

There is pressure for any newcomer and when your family is already in the industry it creates a lot of pressure. It’s just that when your family is from the industry, you just have a lot more friends in the industry, that’s all. But, in general, there is pressure for everybody. There is no comparison between dad and me. People love to compare so it is no use taking unnecessary pressure and I have said this many times that there is a heaven and hell difference between dad and myself. If I do a few more movies maybe then we can talk about this thing but at least for now, I have got nothing to say as such about this.

Do you think Bollywood always stereotypes actors from the northeast?

I will find out soon (laughs). So far I have only been loved. Everyone has been very sweet and kind to me.

As you’re an action star, tell us a bit about your fitness routine. What all do you do?

It all depends on where I am physically at. Currently, I am lagging behind because of Covid-19. I had Covid-19. I started working out just after getting out of that but then again I had a back issue. Then after that, I got Dengue. So, I would say it has not been too much fun but I am happy that I am getting back in the routine and that I am getting back my strength. I just finished my one-hour cardio. We usually work on one or two body parts a day.

We also have seen you with Tiger Shroff and John Abraham in pictures. Do you practice in the gym with them?

I have never yet got the chance to work out with John (Abraham) sir but he has been very supportive and is definitely an inspiration. I work out with Tiger (Shroff) more because we go to the same gym.

Lastly what after this will we get to see you in?

I think that you ask Nilesh (Sahay). I have signed a three-movie deal with him. I don’t know which one he is planning next, but there is definitely some more action involved in it.

Tags

Prateek Sur Danny Denzongpa Rinzing Denzongpa Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Knows Which Film To Do: Ali Abbas Zafar

Salman Khan Knows Which Film To Do: Ali Abbas Zafar

'It Was Like A Reunion Of 80s Actors': Poonam Dhillon On Her Comeback Web Series 'Dil Bekarar'

Farhan Akhtar: ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ Was Too Exciting To Say ‘I Will Do It Some Other Time’

Kusha Kapila: Anything That Exists Will Be Trolled

When Will Bollywood Stars Work In A Film Like ‘Jai Bhim’

'Shah Rukh Khan Does Not Show Off', Says 'Raees' Director Rahul Dholakia

It’s Easy To Work With Aamir Khan Despite His Superstardom: Nitesh Tiwari

Pavan Malhotra: Sex Scenes Aren’t The Issue As It’s A Part Of Life, But Introducing It Unnecessarily Is!

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Aces High

Aces High

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Director Neeraj Pandey: Patriotism Is Not The Agenda, These Are Stories About People

‘Special Ops 1.5’ Director Neeraj Pandey: Patriotism Is Not The Agenda, These Are Stories About People

Now Playing: All Songs About Taylor Swift's Exes Ft. Jake Gyllenhaal And Joe Jonas

Now Playing: All Songs About Taylor Swift's Exes Ft. Jake Gyllenhaal And Joe Jonas

Lucky Ali On Rumours Of Him Joining TMC In Goa: I Am Not A Politician

Lucky Ali On Rumours Of Him Joining TMC In Goa: I Am Not A Politician

5 Bollywood Celebrities With Exceptional Academic Prowess

5 Bollywood Celebrities With Exceptional Academic Prowess

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Covid-19 Vaccine For Kids? Five Reasons Why Experts Think It's A Bad Idea

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Amid calls for vaccinating children, a section of noted epidemiologists and medical experts have expressed serious reservations against the use of Covid-19 vaccines among minors.

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Explainer | Why AIMIM's Entry In Rajasthan Could Spoil Congress's Fortune In 2023 Polls

Tabeenah Anjum / All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to get launched in Rajasthan within two months. The state unit of the party is likely to focus on Dalits and Muslims.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement