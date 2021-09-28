Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Rhea Chakraborty To Join 'Bigg Boss 15'?

The 29-year-old was spotted visiting the same studios as Tejasswi Prakash, who has already been announced as one of the housemates in the upcoming season, on Monday.

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted visiting the same studios as Tejassvi Prakash, who has been confirmed as the contestant in 'Bigg Boss 15'. | Source: Instagram

2021-09-28T12:36:39+05:30
Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 12:36 pm

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is rumoured to join the upcoming TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. According to reports, the 29-year-old was spotted visiting the same studios as Tejasswi Prakash, who has already been announced as one of the housemates in the upcoming season, on Monday. Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Daljeet Kaur was also spotted at the studio on the same day.

 
 
 
On Sunday, Colors TV, tweeted the promo of the upcoming season, confirming that Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and singer Afsana Khan will be the contestants along with Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht. Four contestants from ‘Bigg Boss: OTT’, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal, will take part in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Salman Khan, the show’s host, also returned to Mumbai, recently after finishing the shoot of third instalment in the ‘Tiger’ film franchise. According to reports, his costars in the movie, Emraan Hashmi and actress Katrina Kaif, too have returned after wrapping up the shooting for their portions in the film.

