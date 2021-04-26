Remixes Should Happen But Not At The Cost Of Originals: Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the most popular singers in the Indian music industry. She has established herself to be a versatile singer with some of the chartbuster songs like ‘Dhoom Machale’, ‘Kamli’, ‘Crazy Kiya Re’ and others registered in her name. Now, after almost a gap of two decades, she is coming up with her independent track – ‘Ye Ranjishein’ in collaboration with 9X Media's Indie Music platform, SpotlampE. An ode to love, ‘Ye Ranjishein’ has a powerful melody that is very appealing and has a great ring to it.

The song serves as a visual treat to her fans as we see Sunidhi placed amidst the most beautiful locations one can imagine. Shruti Rane is making her debut as a music composer with this one and must say, she has done a fine job. The heartfelt lyrics by Rajesh Manthan perfectly complement this masterpiece! The music video of ‘Ye Ranjishein’ is filmed by the well-known director Ranju Varghese.

Excerpt from the interview:

Tell us something about ‘Ye Ranjishein’.

‘Ye Ranjishein’ is my new single and I am excited to come out with it. I’ve been waiting for many years to do something in the independent space and finally, during the lockdown, my friend Gaurav Das Gupta introduced me to Shruti Rane, the composer of the song. As soon as I heard the song, I fell in love with it and decided to do it. Manthan, the lyricist did a fabulous job by putting so much depth into such simple lyrics. ‘Ye Ranjishein’ is a romantic song but has a deep vibe to it.

What took you 20 years?

Well, I didn’t want 20 years to go by, but it’s just that film music kept me busy all this while and there was no time to think of anything else. Thanks to the lockdown, I did not do much, just recorded a few songs from home. I had enough space to think about what I wanted to do other than film music. While I was contemplating, I got a call from Dabbu Malik Ji and he approached me for a non-filmy song and I sang it – It was ‘Kuch Khwab’ that released last year. We couldn’t make a nice elaborate video of it because of the restrictions. That became my first non-film song after so many years. For ‘Ye Ranjishein’ Gaurav got in touch with me and I thought to myself that this is the right time and we shot the video in January. I am very happy with the song, video, and everything.

Do you think Indie-music is making a comeback?

Indie music is making a comeback. In the last seven years or so, I can see people are developing that taste again. Music is changing and there is an audience for Coke Studio, original music. All thanks to these platforms which are letting people put out their work and reach out to people. It’s no longer just Bollywood music, but there is so much that people are willing to explore. I am glad that most of us are trying to explore the space by creating original music. Artists are no longer afraid if they’ll be getting views and appreciation. Even I want to do the same – Not that numbers don’t matter, of course. They do but ultimately it is what comes straight from your heart. I want to keep making independent music.

How has the music industry changed in all these years? Do you think it has become more inclusive than before?

It has opened its arms for new voices, new composers, new lyricists and it’s great. I do agree that there’s was a time, say 15 years ago when people were happy with what they already had and didn’t want to experiment much. You and I both know how many new voices we are listening to these days and they are doing so great and are all unique from one another.

You've mentioned that a music director once told you that your singing is ‘like a man’s voice on an actress’. Tell us something about that.

I got to hear that. You know in the initial stage of my career but I wasn't sad about it. I was like OK let's take it positively and started working on my voice also. I started with singing romantic songs and thanks to Anu Malik Ji who gave me my very first romantic song 'Meri Zindagi mein Ajnabi ka Intezaar hai' from the film ‘Ajnabi’. It changed a lot of people's opinions about me singing only one genre and then I started to get more romantic songs. And I am in a way very happy that I was told such a thing because that completely gave me the boost to get better.

What keeps you motivated?

My love for music keeps me motivated. I still haven’t forgotten how it all began for me, where I came from, what I used to feel when I started singing at first. I remember it all and that keeps me motivated.

Was there ever a point in your career, when you decided to give up?

No, thankfully I’ve got a lot of love and that thought just couldn’t reach me. I have always concentrated on how I am doing as a singer, how I am getting better, if I can entertain my audiences, if I am getting boring, etc. My whole attention has been on that and I’ve never paid attention to what people are saying, if I’ve got enough songs or if I am getting awards. This is a new beginning for me with independent music. I have sung some really good songs which were challenging, however, I lost that excitement in between. With independent music – I am getting that feeling back and I am in a good space.

Do you think there's favoritism in the industry? Have you ever faced that?

I am sure there must be some sort of favoritism in the industry. I feel it’s good if somebody is talented then one needs to support that person and vice versa. I have been a favorite of many and I have received a lot of love from all my music directors and I never had to face that.

How do you react to the remixing of iconic Hindi movie songs?

I always say that remixes are not a bad thing to do but they should be tasteful and should be done nicely. There has to be a thought behind it. At the same time, there are too many remixes happening and less original music. Remixes should happen but not at the cost of originals.

When did the music industry become open to the kind of deep voice that you are known for?

The music industry has always been open to a good singer. We did have Reshma Ji, Usha Uttam Ji – They were not just welcomed but celebrated. The music industry is open to good music.

What draws you to signing a song and what makes you turn down one?

I have never said no to a song unless there are uncomfortable lyrics – That’s something I would refuse to do. If it is a good song, I’m driven to sing it and if it’s an average song then I take it as a challenge and try to make it sound great.

What are some of your favorite songs?

‘Bhaage Re Mann’ from ‘Chameli’, ‘Aa Zara’ from ‘Murder 2’, ‘Dekho Na’ from ‘Fanna’, ‘Le Chale’ from ‘My Brother Nikhil’, ‘Beedi’ from ‘Omkara’, ‘Yaaram’ from ‘Ek Thi Daayan’, ‘Kyu Na Hum Tum’ from ‘Barfi’… I love all my songs.. they are my babies

